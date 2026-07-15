Geneva - The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has released new operational guidance to support airlines in managing in-cabin pet travel at every stage of the journey from booking to check-in, boarding, the on-board experience, and arrival.

It follows IATA’s recently launched Guidance on Travelling with Service Dogs, reflecting a broader effort to improve consistency in the transport of dogs by air.

“A pet is a much-loved member of the family. People traveling with their pets need clear guidance on what to expect at every step of the journey. That’s important because well-prepared travelers and industry-wide best practices enable airlines to deliver a safe, consistent, and efficient experience for those traveling with their pets,” said Brendan Sullivan, IATA’s Global Head of Cargo.

IATA’s 2025 Global Passenger Survey found that about a quarter of respondents have or would consider traveling with a pet. Of these:

41% cited uncertainty around pet eligibility as a challenge,

36% were unsure about airline policy, and

34% were unsure about the overall process of traveling with a pet.

The new In-Cabin Operational Guidelines address these concerns with recommended procedures to deliver a more predictable experience while maintaining safety, animal welfare, and operational efficiency.

For more information, please contact:

Corporate Communications

Email: corpcomms@iata.org

About IATA: