Sharjah, UAE – Sharjah Maritime Academy (SMA) has unveiled Majid, its new Agentic AI-powered Voice and Chat Assistant, becoming one of the first higher education institutions in the UAE to introduce Agentic AI technology to transform the student admissions and registration experience.

Available around the clock, Majid provides prospective students and parents with instant, intelligent, and personalised support throughout every stage of their admissions journey. Powered by next-generation Agentic AI, the assistant goes beyond traditional chatbots by understanding user intent, providing contextual guidance, assisting with decision-making, and seamlessly connecting users with Admissions Advisors whenever personalised support is required.

The launch of Majid represents another milestone in Sharjah Maritime Academy's digital transformation strategy and reinforces its commitment to harnessing responsible artificial intelligence to enhance student engagement, operational excellence, and service delivery.

Through Majid, prospective students can explore Sharjah Maritime Academy's academic programmes, gain insights into programme structures and maritime career pathways, understand admission requirements and application procedures, access the online application portal instantly, connect directly with an Admissions Advisor for personalised support, and receive immediate answers to admission and registration enquiries anytime, anywhere.

The initiative reflects the Academy's vision of building a digitally enabled, student-centred institution that leverages emerging technologies to deliver exceptional educational experiences while maintaining the highest standards of responsible AI governance.

"Artificial intelligence is reshaping the future of higher education, and at Sharjah Maritime Academy we are committed to leading this transformation responsibly," said His Excellency Dr. Hashim Abdullah Al Zaabi, Chancellor of Sharjah Maritime Academy. "The launch of Majid marks a significant milestone in our digital transformation journey and positions the Academy among the early adopters of Agentic AI in the UAE's higher education sector. More importantly, it reflects our commitment to creating a seamless, accessible and student-centred admissions experience where technology enhances human interaction, empowers informed decisions, and supports every learner from their very first engagement with the Academy."

The implementation of Majid forms part of SMA's broader Artificial Intelligence Strategy, which aims to integrate intelligent technologies across academic services, student engagement, institutional operations, and decision support while ensuring ethical, transparent, and responsible AI adoption.

Mohammad Affan Habib, Director of Information Technology at Sharjah Maritime Academy, highlighted that Majid represents the beginning of a wider AI transformation across the institution.

"Majid is far more than a virtual assistant—it represents the next generation of intelligent student services powered by Agentic AI. By combining conversational intelligence, voice interaction, contextual reasoning, and intelligent automation, we are delivering a smarter, faster, and more personalised admissions experience. This is only the first phase of our AI journey, with additional innovations already under development that will transform teaching, learning, and student engagement across the Academy."

Sharjah Maritime Academy is currently developing a new portfolio of AI-powered solutions designed to enhance teaching and learning, personalise educational experiences, improve academic support, and optimise institutional operations. These initiatives will further strengthen the Academy's position as a forward-looking maritime higher education institution embracing next-generation technologies to prepare graduates for the future of the global maritime industry.

As digitalisation and artificial intelligence continue to reshape the maritime sector, Sharjah Maritime Academy remains committed to equipping future maritime professionals with the knowledge, skills, and technological capabilities required to lead an increasingly intelligent and connected world.

About Sharjah Maritime Academy (SMA)

Sharjah Maritime Academy (SMA), based in the strategic port city of Khorfakkan, is the UAE’s leading higher education institution dedicated to maritime studies, training, and research. SMA is committed to advancing excellence, innovation, and global standards in the maritime sector, offering CAA-accredited baccalaureate degrees in maritime education.