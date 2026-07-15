Dubai: Aleph Hospitality, the largest independent hotel management company in the Middle East and Africa, has signed a hotel management agreement with Serene Tower PVT Ltd for the Crowne Plaza Multan in Pakistan, reinforcing the company’s strategy of expanding its global footprint across rapidly growing travel markets.

Set to welcome guests in 2028, Crowne Plaza Multan, a franchise hotel by IHG, will mark the Crowne Plaza brand’s debut in Multan, a major cultural, religious and economic centre of the Punjab region. The 200-room hotel will form part of Serene Tower, a high-end mixed-use development within the DHA Multan community. Prominently located along Main Jinnah Avenue, the hotel will cater to both business and leisure travellers, offering world-class amenities such as a helipad and access to a PGA-approved championship-level golf course as well as modern guest rooms, all-day dining venues, flexible meeting spaces, a fitness centre, and a swimming pool.

Bani Haddad, Founder and Co-CEO of Aleph Hospitality said: “Our agreement with Serene Tower PVT Ltd for managing operations for Crowne Plaza Multan aligns with Aleph Hospitality’s strategic growth agenda, partnering with visionary owners in markets with strong tourism momentum. Over the next five years, the travel and tourism sector in Pakistan is set to grow by 11% CAGR, reaching USD 8.3 billion, with a naturally increasing demand for quality hospitality products such as the Crowne Plaza Multan.”

Tahir Nawaz, Chairman Nawaz Group of Companies which owns Serene Tower PVT Ltd, added: “We are honoured to join forces with Aleph Hospitality, a company renowned for its excellent reputation and strong track record in managing and growing hotel portfolios across diverse markets. Their expertise gives us great confidence in delivering a hospitality landmark in Multan that will set new benchmarks for quality, service and guest experience in the region. Serene Tower and DHA Multan are set to become the face of modern Multan.”

The Crowne Plaza Multan joins Aleph Hospitality’s growing portfolio of 80 hotels whereof 50+ are operating hotels and 30+ are in the pipeline across the Middle East and Africa.

About Aleph Hospitality

Headquartered in Dubai, Aleph Hospitality is the largest independent hotel management company in the Middle East and Africa. Trusted by the world’s leading brands, Aleph Hospitality manages hotels directly for owners, either on a franchise basis for branded properties or as a white label operator for independent hotels. Tailored-to-fit management solutions allow owners better control of their assets, clearer operational visibility and more contractual flexibility. Aleph Hospitality manages all aspects of hotel operations at any stage of development - from site and brand selection to technical assistance, pre-opening and day-to-day operations. The group has an active pipeline of over 30 hotels in the Middle East and Africa. To find out more, visit www.alephhospitality.com

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Anne Bleeker, Managing Director, In2 Consulting

anne@in2consulting.com