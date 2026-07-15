Sharjah: The Emirates Reprographic Rights Management Association (ERRA), as an Observer Member of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), participated in the Assemblies of the WIPO Member States, bringing together representatives from 194 countries. The meetings were held in Geneva, Switzerland, from 7 to 15 July 2026. The Association's participation reflects the UAE's growing presence in international forums dedicated to shaping intellectual property policies while reinforcing its commitment to supporting global efforts to protect creativity and advancing copyright and related rights systems.

Through its participation in this high-level international gathering, the Association seeks to establish strategic partnerships with collective management organisations and relevant international institutions, while exchanging expertise on global best practices for regulating the lawful use of literary, scientific and professional works. These efforts support the development of a more flexible and innovative Emirati model for the collective management of reprographic rights, designed to keep pace with the rapid transformations driven by the digital environment and the creative economy.

On the sidelines of the Assemblies, the Emirates Reprographic Rights Management Association is participating within the United Arab Emirates Pavilion, inaugurated by His Excellency Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism, in the presence of Mr Daren Tang, Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), and Mr. Abdelsalam Al Ali, Director of the Office of the UAE to the World Trade Organisation in Geneva.

The Association capitalised on this participation to showcase the UAE's collective management experience to official delegations, experts and decision-makers from around the world, while highlighting its initiatives to promote respect for copyright and strengthen legal compliance in the use of protected works. These efforts are meant to foster a sustainable knowledge environment that encourages creative production while maintaining a balanced approach between access to knowledge and the protection of rights holders. The initiatives also reflect the Association's commitment to supporting the UAE's vision of advancing the knowledge economy and reinforcing its position as a global hub for innovation and the creative industries.

The Association is also highlighting its institutional journey and the significant milestones achieved since its establishment, which have enhanced its position as an active partner in the regional and international reprographic rights landscape. Among its key achievements are the development of an extensive network of international partnerships, the signing of cooperation agreements with collective management organisations worldwide, and the launch of the UAE's first content licensing scheme for universities, marking a pioneering step towards the lawful use of protected works within educational and cultural institutions.

Mohamed Bin Dakhen, President of the ERRA, said: "Our participation in the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) Assemblies provides an important opportunity to strengthen international cooperation, exchange expertise with specialised institutions, and explore new avenues for collaboration amid the rapid pace of digital transformation. Through our international engagement, we remain committed to developing an innovative Emirati model for collective rights management that highlights the UAE's ambition and leadership in the governance of creativity, the protection of content, and the fair empowerment of rights holders to benefit from their works."

The Association's participation forms part of its strategic vision to create institutional and knowledge-based impact by contributing to international discussions that are shaping the future of copyright and related rights. It also reinforces the UAE's position within the global ecosystem dedicated to the governance of creativity, the protection of content, and ensuring that rights holders are able to benefit fairly from their creative work.