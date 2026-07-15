Sharjah, Souq Al Jubail Al Dhaid welcomed nearly 590,000 visitors during the first half of 2026, further reinforcing its position as one of the Central Region's leading retail destinations. The market continues to play a vital role in supporting commercial activity and providing fresh food products that contribute to food security while meeting the needs of residents and visitors alike.

Commenting on the milestone, Talal Mohammed, Director of Central Region Markets, said:

"The continued growth in visitor numbers reflects the trust that Souq Al Jubail Al Dhaid has earned among residents and visitors to the Central Region. It also highlights the success of our efforts to provide an integrated shopping environment that meets the community's needs, while supporting local produce and empowering farmers by offering them a modern and well-organised platform to market their products."

He added:

"We remain committed to enhancing our services and facilities in line with visitors' evolving expectations, while improving operational efficiency across the market. Our objective is to deliver a comprehensive shopping experience that supports the local economy and further strengthens Souq Al Jubail Al Dhaid's position as the premier shopping destination in the Central Region."

This performance reflects Souq Al Jubail Al Dhaid's ongoing commitment to enhancing service quality and providing a modern retail environment that meets shoppers' expectations. It also supports the economic and social development of the Central Region, in line with Sharjah's vision of advancing modern markets and promoting the sustainability of the commercial sector.

The market continues to serve as a comprehensive destination offering a diverse selection of high-quality products, with a particular focus on supporting locally grown agricultural produce. By providing dedicated marketing outlets, it helps connect fresh produce from farms across the Central Region directly with consumers. In addition, the market features specialised sections for fish, meat, vegetables, and fruits, all operating in accordance with the highest quality standards.

Souq Al Jubail Al Dhaid is one of the markets operated by Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah.