Dubai, UAE, CBD today announced the launch of UP by CBD, a mobile bank designed to help micro and small businesses set up their bank account and manage their finances.

UP by CBD combines fast mobile account opening with instant access to credit, payroll solutions, transfers, and savings - all within a single mobile app.

Collaborating with ecosystem partners, including the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) the platform integrates directly with the Dubai Unified Licence (DUL) to streamline the transition from business registration to banking activation, further accelerating Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for business and investment, aligned with the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33.

Bridging the gap between licensing and operation

Startup activity continues to expand rapidly across the UAE, with thousands of new businesses entering the market each year. UP by CBD supports this momentum by removing onboarding friction for small business owners in the UAE, providing faster access to financial infrastructure and the platform required to grow from their first day of business.

A unified financial system for small businesses

Fast and easy mobile onboarding – Apply in minutes through digital verification and direct integration with the Dubai Unified Licence (DUL) and other trade licence authorities, UP by CBD simplifies onboarding, allowing businesses to get fast access to banking like never before.

Day one growth - Businesses are eligible for instant business credit card designed to support early-stage cash flow needs, helping business owners fund initial operations, manage expenses and support growth from the moment their business is licensed.

- Businesses are eligible for instant business credit card designed to support early-stage cash flow needs, helping business owners fund initial operations, manage expenses and support growth from the moment their business is licensed. Zero balance account – Built for early-stage and growing businesses, UP by CBD offers a zero balance account with flexible subscription plans, removing minimum balance barriers and giving business owners the freedom to manage cash flow and scale with confidence.

Dr. Bernd van Linder, Chief Executive Officer of CBD, said, “UP by CBD signals our long-term commitment to supporting business owners at every stage of their journey, helping them move more quickly from business setup to operation while contributing to the continued growth of Dubai’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. Our partnership with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism reflects a shared commitment to strengthening the foundations of Dubai’s micro and small business economy, in line with the ambitions of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33.”

Dhiraj Kunwar, General Manager of Retail & Business Banking, added, “We built UP by CBD around the realities of starting and running a small business. Business owners need to get their business up and running, access funding when they need it, and manage their finances with ease. By integrating directly with the Dubai Unified Licence (DUL) and combining fast onboarding with instant access to a business credit card, we are helping entrepreneurs move seamlessly from business setup to operation, allowing them to focus on what matters most, growing their business from day one.”

Combining digital innovation with ecosystem support

UP by CBD provides businesses with the agility of a mobile bank while operating within CBD’s established regulatory, risk, and governance frameworks. Entrepreneurs gain modern mobile bank with the strength of CBD, with over 50 years of experience supporting businesses in the UAE.

CBD’s collaboration with DET also connects entrepreneurs to broader ecosystem support through initiatives such as Dubai Founders HQ and ‘SME in a Box’. This partnership provides access to programmes, networks, and resources aimed at helping businesses scale and succeed in Dubai’s competitive market.

The launch of UP by CBD reflects a broader commitment to micro and small businesses, reducing time to operation, and supporting long-term business growth across Dubai.

About Commercial Bank of Dubai

Commercial Bank of Dubai (DFM: CBD) is a Public Shareholding Company established in 1969 by an Emiri Decree issued by the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum. CBD provides a comprehensive range of retail and commercial banking products and services through an extensive network of branches and ATMs in the UAE.

As of Q1 2026, the Bank reported total assets of AED 157.9 billion and a net profit of AED 912 million before tax, reflecting its strong market standing and ongoing growth. The Bank delivers a full suite of personal, elite, private, business, corporate and institutional banking services through both conventional and Shari’ah-compliant formats. These are further supported by advanced digital platforms, including a next-generation mobile app and the award-winning iBusiness platform. Recognised for its innovation and digital leadership, CBD actively supports national development goals while backing its customers and enabling their growth through financial technology, Emiratization, and strategic partnerships.

For more information, contact CBD’s PR and Media team at cbd.ogilvypr@ogilvy.com.