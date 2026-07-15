The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn” organised an event coinciding with the celebration of World Youth Skills Day, observed annually on July 15, with the aim of promoting a culture of continuous learning and empowering employees with future skills that align with the rapid workplace transformations and the demands of sustainable development.

A key highlight of the event was the launch of the newly upgraded version of Madayn’s “Durbah” e-learning platform, in partnership with the global online learning platform Udemy, which represents a qualitative leap in Madayn’s training and professional development ecosystem for its employees.

Hajer Al Balushi, Training Specialist at Madayn, explained that the upgraded platform provides access to nearly 30,000 global training programmes covering various fields, including management, leadership, technology, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data analytics, project management, and other specialised areas. She added that the platform offers a unified interface and a seamless learning experience for the employees.

She noted that the platform’s enhancement followed a comprehensive assessment of the existing training content and employees’ development needs, which highlighted the importance of updating the content and expanding its scope in line with global best practices. The project also included technical integration between “Durbah” and Udemy platforms, enabling employees to easily access training programmes through a single platform and enhancing the overall e-learning experience across Madayn.

The event programme also included a workshop titled “Skills for a Better Career Future”, delivered by Dr. Said Al Abri from Sultan Qaboos University, which highlighted the transformations taking place in the labour market and the key skills employees need to develop to ensure their readiness for the future. The session also emphasised the role of continuous learning as a key driver for professional growth and competitiveness.

The event also featured a session titled “Future Skills” by Dua Al Amairi, Talent Management Specialist at Madayn. The session addressed the concept of future skills and their importance in the modern workplace, the major capabilities employees need today, the role of self-learning in sustainable professional development, and practical approaches to developing clear personal learning plans that align with future requirements.

Celebrating World Youth Skills Day reflects Madayn’s strategy to invest in human capital, instill a culture of lifelong learning, and enhance employees’ capabilities by providing access to global learning opportunities that contribute to developing national competencies and elevating institutional performance along the lines of Oman Vision 2040 objectives.