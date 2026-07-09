Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), as part of efforts to revitalise domestic industries and strengthening Nigeria’s energy security, has signed six strategic gas agreements with key industry partners.

A statement by the Chief Corporate Communications Officer (CCCO), NNPC, Andy Odeh, said the agreements included an MoU with Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited (ASCL); a Gas Sale Aggregation Agreement (GSAA) with Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited (ASCL); a GSA with UTM FLNG; a Network Entry Agreement with Chevron Nigeria Ltd; a Network Entry Agreement with AGPC, and a Network Entry Agreement with NNPC Exploration & Production Ltd (NEPL).

The statement quoted the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the NNPC, Engineer Bashir Ojulari, as saying that that the agreements showed the national oil’s company commitment to advancing the Federal Government’s gas-based industrialisation agenda, driving sustainable economic growth and also enhancing Nigeria’s energy security.

According to the GCEO, the agreements clearly revealed NNPC’s resolve to transparency, efficiency and a standardised framework for nationwide gas utilisation to unlock new supply capacity for the domestic market and solidify the role of gas as a catalyst for economic transformation.

While describing NNPC as a reliable partner, Ojulari said the agreements have created a pathway for strategic partnerships that will drive local content, enhance energy security as well as fast track Nigeria’s journey towards becoming a global industrial powerhouse.

Ojulari said, “What we are witnessing today is not just about signing agreements. It is about igniting the engine of Nigeria’s industrialisation. Gas is the key. It is a source of revenue and profit. It is also the only product that can have that level of industrial impact on Nigeria, more than any other hydrocarbon. We are on a journey, even as we look forward to greater collaboration with industry partners.”

The statement said the agreement signed with Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited (ASCL) not only goes beyond gas supply but centred on production of raw materials for oil and gas pipes which is seen as a critical support for major infrastructure projects such as the African-Atlantic Gas Pipeline (AAGP) and the Escravos-Lagos Pipeline System (ELPS) 3.

It added that the agreement targets the revitalisation of the Ajaokuta Steel Complex and the expansion of domestic gas utilisation through the Nigerian Gas Transportation Network Code and supported by the execution of a 20-year Gas Sale and Aggregation Agreement (GSAA) between NNPC E&P Limited (NEPL), Gas Aggregation Company of Nigeria Ltd/Gte (GACN) and ASCL. The MoU will also see the supply of 3MMscf/d of firm contract volumes and 47MMscf/d of interruptible contract volumes to be used as feedstock for the power plant servicing the steel complex.

NNPC/Seplat JV also signed a 15-year Wet Gas Sale and Purchase Agreement (WGSPA) between the NNPC Ltd/Seplat Energy Producing Nigeria Unlimited (SEPNU) Joint Venture and UTM FLNG Ltd which was part of major step towards commercialising Nigeria’s vast natural gas resources.

Similarly, the agreements signed with Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), AGPC, and NEPL are expected to inject up to 800MMscf/d of natural gas into the domestic transportation network.

“This involved the signing of Network Entry Agreements (NEnAs) with three major gas producers. This will serve Nigeria’s power plants, Gas-Based Industries (GBIs), and industrial clusters, significantly enhancing network connectivity and operational flexibility while improving the security of gas supply,” the statement added.

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