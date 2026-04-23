The Anambra State Governor, Professor Charles Soludo, is set to partner with the European Union (EU) on the dredging and development of the Onitsha Seaport.

The move is aimed at extending the scope of the state’s socio-economic development.

He also disclosed plans for a “New Industrial City” and a pioneering aerotropolis, among others, designed to position the state as a key player in West African commerce.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Christian Aburime, disclosed this on Wednesday in a statement to newsmen in Awka on the visit of the European Union Ambassador to Nigeria, Gautier Maignot. He noted that the seaport development aligns with the approved policy of making Onitsha Seaport a Port of Origin.

“The plan is there, waiting for huge funding opportunities,” Soludo stated, noting that the administration is looking towards the EU Marshall Plan as a potential model for effective development financing.

Soludo further lamented the management of flooding and gully erosion in the state as a challenge to development in the area.

He described flooding and gully erosion not merely as challenges, but as “existential” encumbrances that threaten the very geography of Anambra.

“Green is the way to go here,” Soludo emphasised. “We must mainstream it, though it requires heavy funding. It is no longer an option; it is a necessity for our survival.”

Soludo explained that Anambra is seeking business partners rather than humanitarian handouts, highlighting the need for seaport development through the urgent dredging of the Onitsha Seaport, which has been officially designated as a Port of Origin, and leveraging the state’s abundant gas reserves by constructing a 50-kilometre pipeline to power industrial hubs.

Reflecting on his personal connection to the region’s intellectual legacy, Ambassador Maignot highlighted the influence of literary giant Chinua Achebe. He expressed his pleasure that the state’s international airport serves as a monument to the icon’s memory.

“The influence of notable figures like Chinua Achebe has long shaped my perception of this region,” Maignot remarked. “It is truly delightful to see the state’s international airport named in his honour, reflecting a deep respect for cultural and intellectual heritage.”

A cornerstone of the visit was the introduction of the Global Gateway Strategy, the EU’s framework for fostering smart, clean, and secure connections worldwide. The Ambassador noted that state governments are the “primary engines” of national growth.

“Central to my visit is the introduction of the Global Gateway Strategy,” the Ambassador stated. “This is the EU’s blueprint for boosting secure links in digital, energy, and transport sectors. We believe that state governments are the essential engines that drive national development.”

“The EU has long been a strong partner of Nigeria,” Maignot emphasised. “We must strengthen these partnerships not only in Africa but globally. I am particularly impressed by the Governor’s dedication to gender inclusion and the active involvement of diverse voices in governance.”

The visit also coincided with the Founder’s Day convocation ceremony at Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU), where the Ambassador will serve as the keynote speaker.

The Vice-Chancellor of COOU, Professor Kate Omenugha, introduced the delegation and underscored the university’s alignment with the state’s environmental goals.

“Our institution is proud to host this ceremony at a time when the environment has become a top priority,” Professor Omenugha noted. “The present administration’s focus on environmental sustainability is one of the key issues we are actively pursuing through our academic and community initiatives,” the statement read.

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