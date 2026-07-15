Dubai, UAE – MOMA International, the award-winning architecture and interior design studio, has been appointed as the interior design consultant to execute works from Construction Documents (CD) to Issued for Construction (IFC), for a luxury office space located within AHS Tower on Sheikh Zayed Road. The landmark building, informally known as the ‘Big Ben’ tower, is marking a significant addition to the design studio’s growing portfolio of exceptional commercial spaces across the UAE.

Scheduled for completion in 2027, the 38,427 sq. ft. office is being designed as a luxury workspace inspired by elements from high-end hotels and premium residential interiors. The aim is to create a space that feels elegant and prestigious, while also being warm and welcoming for those who use it every day.

Commenting on the appointment, Monica Merhebi, Co-Founder and Creative Director at MOMA International, said: "The design takes cues from the building's newly proposed architectural façade, with geometric elements carried through into the interior design language. We also looked to the wider design philosophy that underpins AHS Properties' developments, ensuring the office reflects the same sense of sophistication, craftsmanship and attention to detail, while creating a destination with its own unique character."

Maha Albwardy, Co-Founder and Executive Director at MOMA International, added: “Working with AHS Properties allowed us to design a commercial space that reflects the level of prestige that fits our brand. MOMA International has had such a variety of projects of which we are proud, from the UAE Space Agency to Royal Group Abu Dhabi’s Al Reem Three Towers, and we are delighted to add AHS Tower to our portfolio.”

The completed office promises to be a benchmark for iconic, contemporary offices in Dubai.

Media Contacts:

Sarah Morris

sarah@a-comms.com

Alma Dela Pena

a.delapena@moma.design

ABOUT MOMA INTERNATIONAL

MOMA International is an award-winning architecture and interior design studio based in Dubai Design District (d3). Founded by Monica Merhebi and Maha Albwardy, the studio delivers multidisciplinary design services spanning architecture, interior design, landscape, and bespoke product design across residential, hospitality, and commercial sectors.

Recognised for its refined, concept-driven approach, MOMA International creates environments that balance strong architectural identity with functionality, material innovation, and contextual sensitivity. The studio works with leading developers, hospitality brands, and private clients across the Middle East and internationally, shaping distinctive spaces that combine contemporary design thinking with enduring liveability.

With a diverse international team and a collaborative design philosophy, MOMA International continues to deliver projects that translate bold creative vision into meaningful built environments.

For more information, visit www.moma.design.