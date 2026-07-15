DMCC signs strategic partnership with Botswana Stock Exchange Group to strengthen Botswana's access to global commodity markets

Agreement establishes Africa's first multi-commodity sister-hub trading corridor between Dubai and Gaborone and establishes dedicated Botswana trade presence in DMCC

Partnership will enhance international market access for Botswana's key commodity exports including diamonds, copper, critical minerals, beef and agricultural products

Partnership strengthens collaboration across trade finance, digital infrastructure, logistics, vaulting, capacity building, knowledge exchange and natural diamond advocacy

First initiative under the agreement will connect the two markets through coordinated diamond tenders

Dubai, UAE, and Gaborone, Botswana; DMCC, the leading international business district that drives the flow of global trade through Dubai, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Botswana Stock Exchange Group (BSE), operator of the Botswana Mercantile Exchange (BMX), to strengthen Botswana's access to global commodity markets by connecting its emerging commodities exchange with Dubai's international trading, finance and logistics ecosystem.

The partnership marks a significant step in expanding trade and investment links between the UAE and Botswana, establishing Africa's first sister-hub trading corridor between Dubai and Gaborone while supporting Botswana's economic diversification agenda and ambitions to increase the global reach and value of its commodity exports. It also seeks to establish a dedicated and physical Botswana presence within DMCC’s commodity ecosystem.

Through closer collaboration across market access, trade finance, logistics, vaulting, digital infrastructure, capacity building and knowledge exchange, the partnership will support the international trading of Botswana-origin commodities – including diamonds, copper, coal, soda ash, critical minerals, beef and agricultural products. It also aims to strengthen Botswana's position within global commodity value chains by connecting producers more directly with international buyers, investors, institutional capital and Islamic finance markets, while deepening cooperation to promote the natural diamond industry through the Luanda Accord and the Natural Diamond Council.

The MoU was signed by Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, and Neo Mooki, Chairperson of the BSE.

Hon. Bogolo Joy Kenewendo, Minister of Minerals and Energy, Republic of Botswana, said: “This partnership represents an important step in Botswana’s journey to maximise value from our mineral and broader commodity resources. As we implement our economic transformation agenda, we are focused not only on sustaining production, but on creating stronger market access, attracting investment, advancing beneficiation and positioning Botswana as a competitive player in global value chains. Our collaboration with DMCC and the Botswana Stock Exchange Group strengthens the ecosystem needed to connect Botswana’s world-class commodities including diamonds, copper and critical minerals to international markets, while creating opportunities for innovation, trade finance and sustainable economic growth that will benefit Batswana for generations to come.”

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “Botswana is one of the world’s leading commodity-producing nations, and this partnership with the Botswana Stock Exchange Group reflects our shared ambition to unlock greater value from Botswana’s resources, including diamonds, copper and beef, through stronger international market access. By combining Botswana’s production strengths with Dubai’s world-leading trade, finance and logistics ecosystem, we can create new investment opportunities, improve access to global buyers and institutional capital, and support long-term economic growth. This is a clear example of how strategic partnerships between producing nations and global trade hubs can reshape the future of commodity trade.”

Neo Mooki, Chairperson, Botswana Stock Exchange Group, said: “This partnership marks a transformative milestone for Botswana as a commodity producer and reinforces our ambition to position the Botswana Mercantile Exchange as a significant player in the commodities space. By partnering with DMCC, we are connecting Botswana’s strengths in diamonds, minerals, agriculture and livestock to one of the world’s most sophisticated commodity trading ecosystems. Together, we are creating new opportunities for producers, investors and market participants, while supporting Botswana’s economic diversification agenda and strengthening the country’s role in international trade.”

The two organisations will also explore the use of DMCC's digital financial infrastructure, including DMCC FinX, to improve access to trade finance and broaden investment into Botswana-origin commodities through emerging digital asset technologies. This will include Shariah-compliant Islamic finance instruments alongside tokenisation of physical commodity parcels as Real World Assets (RWAs), creating new pathways for global institutional investment into African commodity value chains.

Alongside this, the partnership will examine opportunities to develop internationally recognised standards and infrastructure to support broader commodity trade across Africa. The BMX vault to be located in Gaborone is targeted to become the inaugural facility certified under the DMCC Global Good Delivery Standard (GGDS), a multi-commodity vault certification framework to support cross-border trade, transparency and commodity financing across emerging markets.

One of the first initiatives under the agreement is expected to bring together the Okavango Diamond Company (ODC) and the Dubai Diamond Exchange (DDE) through coordinated diamond tenders, creating a direct commercial link between Botswana's diamond production and Dubai, the world's leading diamond trading hub. The first commercial tenders are expected in late 2026.

The agreement was signed in Singapore following the 41st World Diamond Congress, where DMCC participated alongside the global diamond industry and hosted the Singapore launch of its Future of Trade 2026 report. It marks a significant step in expanding trade and investment links between the UAE and Botswana while supporting Botswana's ambitions to increase the global reach and value of its commodity exports.

Media Enquiries:

DMCC

PR & Corporate Communications

pr@dmcc.ae

Botswana Stock Exchange Group

Market Development

marketdev@bse.co.bw

www.bse.co.bw

About DMCC

DMCC is a leading international business district that drives the flow of global trade through Dubai. We make it easier for our members to do business, helping them access the world’s fastest growing markets from a dynamic district that offers everything they need to thrive. This approach is why we are the preferred location for over 26,000 top multinationals and high-impact startups, contributing significantly to Dubai’s position as a global hub for trade and innovation. DMCC is where the world does business.

For more information, visit dmcc.ae.