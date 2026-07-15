Manama, Bahrain: Mazad, Bahrain’s leading digital auction and marketplace platform and a Mumtalakat portfolio company, specializing in live and online auctions in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced the integration of eKey 2.0 into its platform, becoming the first online auction platform in the Kingdom to adopt Bahrain's national digital identity authentication solution. The milestone reflects Mazad’s ongoing commitment to enhancing user experience, advancing digital innovation, and delivering a secure and trusted marketplace for its customers.

The eKey 2.0 service is delivered through Beyon Connect, part of the Beyon Group, and in partnership with the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA). The integration with the eKey 2.0 system provides Mazad users with a simpler and more secure way to access the platform, helping create a smoother and more trusted digital experience.



The integration of eKey 2.0 lets Mazad users register and log in to the app using their national digital identity credentials, with biometric and facial recognition replacing separate usernames and passwords. New and existing users can create an account and complete identity verification in a single secure step, making onboarding faster and more convenient by simplifying the registration process, accelerating identity verification, while strengthening trust across the platform.

Commenting on the announcement, Nezar Habib, Chief Executive Officer of Mazad, said: "At Mazad, we are continuously looking for ways to improve the experience we provide to users while maintaining the highest standards of trust and security. Integrating our platform with eKey 2.0 marks an important milestone in that journey by providing users with a fast, seamless, and highly secure login experience through the Kingdom's national digital identity infrastructure, making it easier, faster, and more secure for customers to access our platform and verify their identity. This achievement reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and our vision of delivering a fully integrated digital experience to meet the evolving expectations of our users.”

Dr. Khaled Al Motawa, Deputy Chief Executive of Operations and Governance at the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), said: "Mazad's integration with the eKey 2.0 ecosystem marks a continuation of the Authority's efforts to expand the adoption of Bahrain's national digital identity authentication system and enhance the integration of digital services across various sectors. In collaboration with its partners, the Authority remains committed to supporting the adoption of innovative digital solutions that deliver secure and trusted digital services while enhancing the user experience, thereby advancing the Kingdom's digital transformation journey."

Shaikh Mohamed bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chief Executive Officer of Beyon Digital Growth, said: "We are delighted to welcome Mazad as the first online auction platform to join the eKey 2.0 ecosystem. This partnership extends the reach of Bahrain's national digital identity solution into the e-commerce and marketplace sector, demonstrating the confidence businesses place in eKey as a foundation for secure and frictionless customer engagement. Together, we are advancing a trusted digital future that benefits consumers and businesses alike, in line with the Kingdom's Economic Vision 2030."

eKey 2.0 is Bahrain’s national authentication system, providing a unified and secure method for identity verification and access to government and private-sector services through biometric authentication, without the need for passwords. This enhances security and trust while delivering a seamless and integrated digital experience for users. Through this integration, Mazad continues to invest in innovative digital solutions that simplify the user experience, strengthen trust, and deliver greater value to buyers, sellers, and partners across various sectors in the Kingdom.

NOTE: This press release has been issued by Beyon Corporate Communications & Sustainability Department. For further information, please contact Public.Relations@beyon.com

About Beyon Connect

Beyon Connect, part of the Beyon Group, is a leading provider of sovereign digital trust solutions in emerging markets. The company develops and operates national-scale platforms including OneID (digital identity), OneBox (digital registered mail), and OneSign (digital signing). Beyon Connect is the developer of EKEY 2.0 and EKEY for Business, and the exclusive reseller of EKEY-B to the private sector in the Kingdom of Bahrain.