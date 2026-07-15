Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Fynd, an AI-native retail technology company backed by Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, today launched Fynd Create in the GCC, a unified platform that combines AI-powered trend intelligence, sourcing, production, cataloguing and logistics within a single ecosystem. Designed for an industry increasingly driven by real-time demand, Fynd Create helps fashion brands accelerate the journey from concept to market by connecting every stage of product creation and fulfillment on one platform.

The launch comes at a pivotal moment for the GCC fashion and apparel market, as brands seek faster product cycles, sharper inventory planning and more commercially relevant collections. According to BlueWeave Consulting, the GCC apparel market is projected to grow from USD 34.9 billion in 2023 to USD 44.4 billion by 2030, while Alpen Capital’s GCC Retail Industry Report 2024 projects Saudi Arabia and the UAE would account for 77.7% of total GCC retail sales by 2028, reinforcing the region’s need for AI-native platforms such as Fynd Create.

Brands across the GCC are working in an environment where consumer preferences are shifting faster than traditional design and production cycles can support. Retailers are under pressure to improve inventory efficiency, reduce overproduction, protect margins, and respond quickly across physical stores, marketplaces, social commerce, and direct-to-consumer channels. With AI adoption accelerating across retail, brands are moving beyond experimentation and looking for technologies that can deliver measurable operational impact across the value chain.

Fynd Create is designed for this moment. The platform acts as a powerful intelligence engine that continuously decodes global runway movements, emerging cultural shifts, social signals, consumer behaviour and retail demand patterns, turning vast amounts of data into actionable product and collection opportunities. For GCC brands, where trends are shaped by a unique mix of local culture, global fashion, luxury consumption, festive demand, tourism-led retail and fast-growing digital commerce, Fynd Create provides the ability to identify what consumers want and move from idea to product faster.

What sets Fynd Create apart is its ability to deeply understand a brand’s unique DNA. Working alongside a dedicated AI-powered design team, the platform translates trend insights into collections that are not only trend-right but also authentic to the brand, customer-centric, commercially relevant and built for scale. Every silhouette, colour, fabric and product recommendation is informed by both creative vision and market intelligence.

“Fashion brands today are under pressure to move faster, make sharper decisions and respond to consumers in real time without compromising creativity or brand identity. With Fynd Create, we are bringing intelligence, creativity, sourcing, production and fulfillment into one connected ecosystem, enabling brands to turn insight into commercially relevant collections at speed and scale. The GCC is a dynamic and fast-evolving retail market, and we believe Fynd Create will help brands across the region unlock measurable productivity gains, improve operational efficiency and build a more agile future for fashion,” said Ronak Modi, Chief Business Officer - Global, Fynd.

By bringing together creativity, technology and manufacturing expertise in a single workflow, Fynd Create compresses months of traditional collection development into weeks, dramatically accelerating speed-to-market while reducing risk and improving efficiency. The result is a new era of fashion creation where insight becomes inspiration, inspiration becomes product, and product reaches the market faster than ever before.

Fynd Create in action across the fashion value chain

Fynd Create connects four critical stages of the fashion value chain, helping brands scale production, improve cost transparency and bring products to market faster. Built on Fynd’s commerce infrastructure, which powers more than 2,300 brands globally, the platform connects brands with a network of over 800 vendors, fabric mills and manufacturing partners to streamline sourcing and production.

In design, teams are moving beyond seasonal planning to real-time creation, using AI to generate collections based on prompts such as “resort wear” or “festive fusion”, aligned to emerging consumer demand. Early deployments across fashion brands globally have demonstrated up to 60% improvements in design productivity.

In manufacturing , real-time factory matching and prioritised production workflows enable brands to reduce turnaround time, optimise costs, and scale collections more efficiently.

During high-demand periods , the connected ecosystem allows brands to respond dynamically to spikes in consumer interest, moving from design to production faster, without traditional bottlenecks.

Finally, warehousing, multi-channel distribution, and real-time inventory management complete the loop, enabling brands to ship to consumers or retail partners without re-entering data across separate systems.

Fynd Create also integrates Fynd Snap, the company’s AI-powered visual content engine, enabling brands to create photorealistic on-model imagery from flatlays, mannequins, or 3D renders, accelerating catalog creation and reducing dependence on traditional photoshoots.

Fynd is currently engaged with retailers, brands and technology partners across the GCC as part of its broader regional expansion strategy. The launch of Fynd Create reflects the company’s commitment to helping fashion and retail businesses in the region modernise operations, improve productivity, accelerate speed-to-market and unlock greater value from AI.

About Fynd

Fynd is an AI-native retail technology company headquartered in Mumbai, India. It serves over 20,000+ stores and 300+ enterprise retailers, offering a modular commerce stack that unifies in-store, online, and logistics operations. Backed by Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, Fynd is expanding across the GCC, Africa, UK and Southeast Asia to power next-generation retail experiences.

For more information, visit www.fynd.com.