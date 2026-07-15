Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Smart Skyline Contracting W.L.L. has signed the Pledge of Loyalty and Support to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain. The initiative reaffirms the company’s pride in the Kingdom’s achievements, its loyalty to the nation and its Wise Leadership, and its commitment to continuing to contribute to Bahrain’s comprehensive development journey.

The pledge was signed by the company’s Chairman, Mr Saud Abdulaziz Kanoo, and Chief Executive Officer, Mr Syed Afroz, alongside members of the management team and company employees. Participants expressed their appreciation for the Kingdom’s significant achievements across various fields and the continuous progress witnessed by its economic, urban, social and development sectors.

Smart Skyline Contracting affirmed that this national initiative reflects the values of loyalty and belonging that distinguish Bahraini society. It also embodies the vital role played by the private sector in supporting national development plans, advancing development, supporting infrastructure projects and enhancing the Kingdom’s competitiveness.

The company praised the development vision of His Majesty the King which has laid the foundations for economic and urban development in the Kingdom. It also commended the continued efforts of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to strengthen the business environment and support development projects that contribute to achieving Bahrain’s future aspirations.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr Saud Abdulaziz Kanoo, Chairman of Smart Skyline Contracting, said: “Signing the Pledge of Loyalty and Support to His Majesty the King represents a sincere expression of our pride in the nation and its wise leadership, as well as a renewed commitment to continuing our work and contributing to the development journey underway in the Kingdom of Bahrain.”

He further said: “The vision of Bahrain’s wise leadership has contributed to creating an environment that supports growth and investment while opening up broad opportunities across various sectors, including the contracting and construction sector, which represents one of the key pillars of development projects and the enhancement of quality of life in the Kingdom.”

Mr Kanoo added: “At Smart Skyline Contracting, we are proud of our role as a partner in this journey through the delivery of integrated construction and engineering solutions in accordance with the highest standards of quality and efficiency. We continuously seek to contribute to the implementation of projects that support the Kingdom’s sustainable development aspirations and strengthen its position as an attractive destination for business and investment.”

For his part, Mr Syed Afroz, Chief Executive Officer of Smart Skyline Contracting, said: “The Pledge of Loyalty and Support reflects the deep sense of loyalty and belonging we hold towards the Kingdom of Bahrain and its wise leadership. It also reaffirms our commitment to continuing to deliver construction projects and solutions that meet the aspirations of the community and respond to the requirements of the next phase.”

He added: “At Smart Skyline Contracting, we are committed to applying the highest standards of quality, innovation and sustainability across our operations, while contributing effectively to development projects that strengthen the Kingdom’s future and support its economic and urban development objectives.”

Smart Skyline Contracting continues to undertake a range of contracting, construction and civil works projects across the Kingdom of Bahrain, drawing on its technical expertise and commitment to quality, innovation, safety and sustainability. Through its work, the company supports the Kingdom’s efforts to develop its infrastructure and advance its development journey.

About Smart Skyline Contracting:

Smart Skyline Contracting W.L.L. is a Bahrain-based company specialising in building contracting, construction, civil works and fit-out works. The company has delivered a diverse portfolio of residential, commercial, healthcare and educational projects across the Kingdom of Bahrain, with a strong commitment to quality, efficiency and safety.

For more information, please visit www.smartskylinebh.com