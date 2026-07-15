DUBAI, UAE – Mashreq, one of the leading financial institutions in the MENA region, has announced the launch of the NEO On Arrival account, a fully digital bank account that enables international travellers, tourists, and visitors to instantly open and use a UAE bank account upon entering the country.

Leveraging Mashreq's digital ecosystem and advanced eKYC capabilities, the new Mashreq NEO On Arrival Account unlocks instant financial access for visitors upon entry to the UAE. Travellers can download the Mashreq NEO app, complete passport-based eKYC verification, activate a virtual account within minutes, and receive a digital card for immediate use.

Designed to eliminate lengthy administrative processes that can be associated with accessing local financial services, the NEO On Arrival Account represents a major step forward in tourist banking and broader visitor financial services, transforming how short-term visitors interact with the UAE economy by empowering them to transact locally, make secure digital payments, and seamlessly participate in the UAE’s economy from the moment they land.

Commenting on the launch, Fernando Morillo, Group Head of Retail Banking at Mashreq, said: “The launch of the NEO On Arrival Account reflects our commitment to shaping agile banking models that fuel the growth of the UAE's most vital economic engines, particularly tourism and business travel. We are proud to align our digital innovation with the nation’s strategic priorities, contributing to the UAE's vision of a cashless economy and delivering a world-class, digitally native experience for every guest entering the country.”

The cascading impact of this initiative extends beyond the consumer. By enabling seamless digital payments, local UAE merchants are positioned to capture higher transaction volumes and increased visitor spending. Furthermore, the initiative opens new collaborative opportunities within the local fintech ecosystem, including advanced payments and digital wallet integrations.

Ghazal Al Sakaal, Global Head of Ecosystems and Platform Banking at Mashreq, explained: “NEO On Arrival redefines how visitors engage with banking from the moment they land in the UAE. By bringing together digital identity, strategic partnerships, and a frictionless onboarding journey, we are removing traditional barriers to financial access. This seamless banking experience not only empowers visitors but also supports the UAE's ambition of becoming the world's most connected digital economy.”

The rapid deployment of the new solution was made possible through close collaboration between Mashreq NEO, UAE regulators, the Central Bank of the UAE, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP), Emirates Facial Recognition (EFR), and strategic payment network partners.

For more information about the NEO On Arrival Account and to download the Mashreq NEO app, visit our website.