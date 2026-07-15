Dubai, UAE, Massive Media: Reinforcing its customer-centric approach to intelligent mobility, OMODA & JAECOO has hosted an exclusive preview of its Super Intelligent Valet Parking (SIVP) technology for UAE owners, offering an early experience ahead of official market activation and creating a direct platform for authentic customer feedback.

Held at Ibn Battuta Mall in Dubai, the invitation-only customer preview introduced owners to Super Intelligent Valet Parking (SIVP), OMODA & JAECOO’s next-generation intelligent parking assistance technology, ahead of its planned official market activation in the UAE.

Rather than a traditional product presentation, the exclusive evening was designed as an interactive customer experience. Following an introduction to SIVP and a dedicated product presentation, owners took part in a Q&A session before receiving an outdoor demonstration briefing and safety guidelines. They were then given the opportunity to experience the technology in a guided and controlled environment.

The initiative provided OMODA & JAECOO with an important opportunity to hear directly from its UAE customer community. Owners shared authentic feedback, asked questions and discussed their expectations around intelligent parking assistance, convenience and the future of everyday mobility.

More than a technology showcase, the exclusive customer preview formed an important part of OMODA & JAECOO’s product localisation strategy for the UAE. By inviting owners to experience SIVP ahead of its official market activation and openly share their feedback, the brand is gathering valuable real-world insights into local parking behaviours, driving habits and customer expectations. These insights will help further refine the technology and enhance the overall user experience, ensuring future intelligent mobility solutions are better tailored to the needs of UAE customers.

SIVP is designed as an advanced assisted driving feature that can support parking-related scenarios through intelligent vehicle and environmental recognition. The technology is particularly relevant to the UAE, where parking convenience can become even more valuable during the hot summer months by helping reduce the time and effort associated with outdoor parking environments.

The Dubai customer preview also reflects OMODA & JAECOO’s wider customer-centric approach in the UAE. Since entering the market, the company has continued to build closer connections with owners through product experiences, community activities and lifestyle events.

Recently, more than 350 participants, including over 150 OMODA & JAECOO owners, joined the brand’s “One Community. One Passion. One Drive.” event at Yas Marina Circuit. The gathering combined a community drive and football watch party, highlighting the company’s growing focus on creating meaningful experiences beyond vehicle ownership.

The company will continue strengthening this dialogue with customers through another dedicated owner event scheduled later this month. Looking ahead, OMODA & JAECOO will further expand its product portfolio in the UAE with the planned launch of the all-new OMODA 4 later this year, reflecting the brand’s continued commitment to listening to customer feedback and developing products and experiences that genuinely respond to users' needs.

This approach extends to future mobility technology. Alongside intelligent parking assistance, OMODA & JAECOO is advancing its AiMOGA humanoid robotics programme and expanding its intelligent mobility ecosystem globally, exploring how artificial intelligence, robotics and advanced assistance technologies can enhance future customer experiences.

By allowing UAE owners to experience future technology at an early stage and encouraging open, authentic feedback, OMODA & JAECOO is strengthening the relationship between innovation and its growing customer community.

The SIVP customer preview marks another step in that journey, placing UAE owners closer to the brand’s future mobility vision — not simply as drivers, but as active participants in the customer experience evolution.

Disclaimer

SIVP (Super Intelligent Valet Parking) is an assisted driving feature and does not replace the driver. Drivers must remain alert and be ready to take over at any time. Before activating SIVP, users must ensure a stable network connection and that the vehicle is in a parking area separated from public roads. Feature availability is subject to market activation and applicable approvals.

About OMODA & JAECOO

OMODA & JAECOO is a next-generation automotive brand under Chery International, committed to reshaping the future of intelligent and sustainable mobility. With a design philosophy rooted in innovation, personalization, and co-creation, the brand caters to global consumers who seek individuality, connectivity, and freedom.

OMODA focuses on futuristic, tech-forward urban vehicles, while JAECOO specializes in premium, off-road-inspired SUVs that harmonize rugged performance with refined aesthetics. Together, OMODA & JAECOO is pioneering a new global ecosystem of lifestyle mobility, offering smart, safe, and stylish solutions for modern explorers.