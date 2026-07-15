DUBAI, United Arab Emirates- Pacific Prime Dubai, a leading global insurance brokerage and employee benefits specialist, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the Best Individual Sales 2025 award by Allianz Partners, recognizing the brokerage's outstanding performance and continued excellence in providing individual health insurance solutions.

The award was presented on July 2, 2026, by Carl Downham, Head of Sales, Health & Benefits, Allianz Partners, to David Hayes, CEO of Pacific Prime Dubai, celebrating another successful year of partnership between the two organizations.

The presentation was also attended by representatives from Allianz Partners including Luke Norrey, Senior Lead Account Management; Mohamad Hamadeh, Senior Lead - IPMI SME & Individual New Business; Dr. Uttara Pinge, Senior Lead Account Management; and Duncan Crerar, Senior Lead Corporate Sales. Silvia Pasqualetto, Matthew Ralton, and Mark McClelland were also present to represent Pacific Prime at the ceremony.

Speaking at the presentation, Carl Downham remarked:

“We are proud to recognize Pacific Prime once again as our ‘Best Individual Sales’ partner for 2025. Their commitment to delivering quality individual health business year after year is proof of the strength of our partnership. With our exciting new Sphera plans now in the market, the best of this partnership is still ahead of us.”

David Hayes, CEO of Pacific Prime Dubai, expressed his appreciation for the recognition, saying:

"We are honored to receive Allianz Partners' Best Individual Sales 2025 award. This recognition reflects the dedication of our team and the trust our clients place in us every day. Our longstanding partnership with Allianz Partners has enabled us to deliver high-quality health insurance solutions to individuals across the region, and we look forward to building on this success together as we continue to help more clients secure the protection they need."

About Allianz Partners, Health

Allianz Partners, Health offers health, life, and disability insurance as well as health and protection services to consumers, small businesses, large multinationals, IGOs, NGOs and government organizations worldwide, covering over 770,000 lives globally. Allianz Partners, Health has the widest range of health benefits in the market, enabling them to help organizations support and protect staff in an unpredictable world as well as to push boundaries to make life simpler and easier for clients.

To learn more about Allianz Partners, Health, please visit: https://www.allianz-partners.com/en_global.html

About Pacific Prime

Established in 2000, Pacific Prime is an award-winning global insurance brokerage and employee benefits specialist that offers individual and corporate insurance solutions. With over USD $1 billion premium under management, Pacific Prime is the third-largest employee benefits broker in the Asia Pacific. The brokerage has over 1,000 employees and 16 offices worldwide, including Hong Kong, Singapore, China, Thailand, Malaysia, the UAE, Indonesia, the UK, the US, Mexico, the Philippines, and Australia.

To learn more about Pacific Prime, please visit: www.pacificprime.com/corporate

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260707314046/en/

*Source: AETOSWire

Contacts

Stephen Ho

Chief Marketing Officer

Pacific Prime