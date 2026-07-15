Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Massive Media: Amplifai Health introduced NUR, a connected Thermal Intelligence platform that combines AI and thermal imaging to help athletes and performance professionals make more informed decisions around recovery, readiness, training, and return to play.

Launched in Miami, Florida, recently, NUR transforms surface temperature patterns into clear visual insights, revealing what may be difficult to see through observation alone. The platform can be experienced through the NUR smart mirror, along with tablet, mobile, and web applications, while keeping thermal imaging at its core.

“Your body always tells a story, but some of its most important signals are difficult to see,” said Dr. Meshari Alwashmi, chief executive officer and co-founder of Amplifai Health. “NUR brings those patterns into view and gives athletes and performance professionals a new perspective on recovery and performance.”

Ron Yacoub, PT, MSPT, ATC, CSCS, President at Pinecrest Physical Therapy, said: "We're excited to collaborate with Amplifai Health as they introduce NUR. As a clinic committed to evidence-based practice and innovation, we're always interested in technologies that can provide meaningful insights to support athlete recovery and performance."

Access is currently limited to selected early partners. Athletes, clinics, teams, universities, and performance organizations can register their interest ahead of broader availability.

Introductory Video about Nur: https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:ugcPost:7482809893931020288/

About Amplifai Health

Amplifai Health develops AI powered thermal imaging solutions that help people better understand physiological patterns that are difficult to see through conventional observation, with a mission to make proactive healthcare accessible worldwide. Building on its experience in clinical applications, the company is now bringing its thermal imaging expertise into athlete wellness and sports performance through NUR.

About Pinecrest Physical Therapy

Pinecrest Physical Therapy is a leading sports rehabilitation and performance organization serving athletes and active individuals across South Florida and the Caribbean. The organization combines evidence-based care with innovative rehabilitation and performance programs to help patients recover, return to play, and perform at their best.

Media Contact

Amplifai Health

contact@amplifaihealth.com