DataFlow Group, the global leader in Primary Source Verification (PSV) and credential verification solutions, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Tadawi Healthcare LLC, one of the UAE's dedicated healthcare providers. The agreement, signed on 1 July 2026, establishes a structured and technology-enabled framework through which DataFlow will provide primary source verification and ancillary credentialing services for healthcare practitioners seeking employment with Tadawi Healthcare.

Under the terms of the agreement, Tadawi Healthcare will direct practitioners to DataFlow for end-to-end verification services, including Premium PSV, VIP Assist, Document Concierge, Licensing and Credentialing Support, Digital Footprint Checks, and Prometric Nursing Exam Training. DataFlow will also develop a simplified tracking dashboard tailored to Tadawi Healthcare, enabling real-time visibility into application progress and compliance KPIs through a dedicated client portal.

A key feature of this partnership is the agreement to proceed with a paid Proof of Concept phase, allowing both parties to demonstrate the operational and commercial benefits of the collaboration before scaling. This approach reflects a shared commitment to measurable outcomes and a foundation built on transparency and trust.

The partnership also acknowledges that DataFlow's PSV services may support healthcare practitioners in their applications for UAE governmental recognition programmes, including the UAE Golden Visa, extending the value of verified credentials beyond employment and into long-term residency pathways.

At a broader level, this collaboration carries meaningful impact for communities across the UAE. Every practitioner whose credentials are verified through DataFlow's platform brings an added layer of assurance to the patients they serve. Families and individuals receiving care at Tadawi Healthcare can trust that the clinical professionals attending to them hold authentic, fully validated qualifications, a commitment that places patient safety at the centre of every hiring decision.

For healthcare practitioners themselves, the agreement makes the journey into the UAE's healthcare system smoother and more efficient by streamlining the credentialing experience. With DataFlow supporting document retrieval, licensing, and dedicated guidance at every step, practitioners can focus on what they do best -delivering care- while their credentials are verified efficiently and with precision.

"We are delighted to formalise this partnership with Tadawi Healthcare, a provider that clearly shares our belief that credential integrity is the cornerstone of safe and effective patient care. This MOU marks the beginning of what we expect to be a highly productive collaboration — one that will bring clarity, speed, and confidence to Tadawi's credentialing process while setting a strong example for how healthcare institutions in the UAE can embed verification as a standard of excellence." Sunil Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, DataFlow Group

Tadawi Healthcare, based in Garhoud, Dubai, has built its reputation on delivering quality healthcare services to patients across the emirate. The partnership with DataFlow represents a natural extension of that commitment, ensuring that the professionals who form the backbone of its clinical operations are credentialed to the highest standards demanded by the UAE's health regulatory authorities.

"At Tadawi Healthcare, our commitment to international standards begins with the professionals we welcome into our organization. Partnering with DataFlow gives us access to a world-class verification framework backed by deep expertise in the UAE's regulatory environment. More importantly, it reflects our commitment to our patients, our people and the communities we serve." Mr. Mohamed Muzaffer Nahvi, Chief Operational Officer, Tadawi Healthcare LLC

DataFlow will allocate a dedicated single point of contact to support Tadawi Healthcare across all queries, escalations, and ongoing discussions, ensuring the partnership operates with the responsiveness and accountability that clinical environments demand.

This agreement further strengthens DataFlow's position as the partner of choice for private healthcare institutions across the UAE, reinforcing its mission to make credential verification a seamless, reliable, and impactful part of every healthcare organisation's workforce strategy.

About DataFlow Group

DataFlow Group is the world's leading provider of Primary Source Verification and credential verification solutions, serving government bodies, healthcare regulators, educational institutions, and private sector organisations across the GCC, MENA, and beyond. Through its TrueProfile.io platform, DataFlow helps organisations ensure that every credential presented by an applicant is genuine, authentic, and fully compliant with applicable regulatory standards. With offices across the UAE, India, the Philippines, and other key markets, DataFlow has verified millions of credentials for professionals spanning healthcare, engineering, education, and more.

About Tadawi Healthcare LLC

Tadawi Healthcare LLC is a UAE-based healthcare provider committed to delivering high-quality, patient-centred medical services to communities in Dubai and beyond. Operating from its facility in Garhoud, Tadawi Healthcare combines clinical expertise with a strong focus on operational excellence and regulatory compliance, making it one of the UAE's dedicated providers in the private healthcare space.

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