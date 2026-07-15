DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – The business aviation community will reunite in Dubai when the 11th edition of the MEBAA Show opens on 8th December at Dubai World Central. Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, MEBAA Show 2026 is highly anticipated as the region emerges strong and open for business.

The show draws on the success of MEBAA Show 2024, which welcomed 10,000 attendees from over 100 countries; 145 exhibitors and 30 aircraft on static display.

MEBAA Show 2026 will refocus on the value of business aviation, underlining that this dynamic sector does not stand still and is as resilient as ever. This year, Gama Aviation opened a new Business Aviation Centre in Sharjah; Bombardier invested in a new MRO facility in Abu Dhabi’s Al Bateen Airport, which will open at the end of the year; DC Aviation Al-Futtaim (DCAF) is expanding its managed charter fleet at Dubai South.

Key exhibitors at MEBAA Show 2026 to date include Bombardier, Dassault Aviation, Jet Aviation, Harrods Aviation, Universal Aviation, AEG Fuels, and Lufthansa Technik. From the UAE, Gama Aviation, Falcon Aviation and RoyalJet are also exhibiting, and confirmed sponsors include Jetex, Registry of Aruba, and DC Aviation. Organisers continue to onboard international and GCC companies each week with visitor registration now live at: https://bit.ly/3TAQBTT.

MEBAA Show 2026 also celebrates the 20-year maturity of the Middle East & North Africa Business Aviation Association (MEBAA) under the stewardship of its Founding and Executive Chairman, Ali Alnaqbi.

“We are excited to bring together the best of business aviation from around the world. We are positioning the show, with its striking new identity, as where East meets West. No other event connects global business aviation brands with high-value buyers, operators and decision makers from across the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Europe,” Alnaqbi said.

“At MEBAA Show 2026, we celebrate not only the evolution of business aviation but also the power of innovation, sustainability, and partnership in shaping the future of global connectivity. Dubai remains committed to creating an aviation ecosystem where ambition takes flight and the next generation of air mobility becomes reality.”

This year’s edition of the MEBAA Show underlines the region’s strong leadership and influence in the global business aviation landscape, as well as the important role it delivers in furthering innovation, technology and excellence. Over three days, the event will unite global industry leaders, innovators, and visionaries in their quest to further the development of business aviation.

"The MEBAA Show continues to strengthen its position as a leading global platform for business and private aviation, reflecting Dubai's standing as a world-class aviation and business hub," said His Excellency Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi, Director General of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority. "The exhibition also plays a vital role in driving innovation and fostering strategic partnerships that contribute to the continued development and future growth of the sector."

Among the key features to look forward to this year at the show, include the return of the BizAv Talks programme where insightful discussions with leading business aviation executives and innovators from across the globe will take place. Another key feature is the Platinum Guest Programme curated for attending UHNWIs, which will offer a VIP onsite experience. This includes private aircraft viewing, FBO access with chauffeured transfers, exclusive luxury experiences and networking events.

There will also be a strong lineup of aircraft on the static display with participation from major OEMs and leading operators, an enhanced Operators Programme designed for business aviation operators that offers pre-arranged high-value meetings, exclusive networking opportunities with regional and international industry peers, and access to thought leadership and market insights.

To inspire the next generation of industry professionals, the NextGen Leaders’ Programme is an interactive initiative taking place on the final day of the show. It provides students with the opportunity to engage directly with industry leaders, explore diverse career pathways, and gain valuable insights into the future of the sector.

In addition, there will be a Runway networking event that will bring together the business aviation industry to celebrate, connect, and indulge in a unique setting.

About MEBAA Show 2026

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, MEBAA Show 2026 will take place from 8–10 December 2026 at DWC, Dubai Airshow Site.

Organised on behalf of the Middle East & North Africa Business Aviation Association (MEBAA), the show provides a premier platform for networking, knowledge exchange, deal-making, and showcasing the latest advancements in business aviation. Through its exhibition, aircraft display, conference programme, and networking initiatives, MEBAA Show continues to drive growth and innovation across the industry while connecting key stakeholders from the Middle East and around the world

About MEBAA

The Middle East and North Africa Business Aviation Association (MEBAA) is the official representative of the business aviation industry in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and is a member of the International Business Aviation Council (IBAC). MEBAA is a non-profit association established in 2006 with the mission to provide a platform for members of the business aviation industry in the MENA region to gather, understand and communicate the needs and benefits of the industry. As part of its current growth strategy, MEBAA seeks to implement operational safety and efficiency by providing best in-practice training, lectures and conferences, establishing codes of conduct, and providing industry data. Today, MEBAA represents companies from across the globe and provides a range of products and services to its members, including the MEBAA Insurance. In addition to organizing various networking and industry engagement events throughout the year, MEBAA hosts the BizAv Talks series, the MEBAA Show—widely recognized as one of the largest and most influential business aviation exhibitions in the world—and MEBAA Show Morocco, further supporting the growth and development of business aviation across the MENA region.