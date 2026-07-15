MESA will convene industry, regulators and institutional stakeholders in the public interest to support responsible stablecoin adoption and regional collaboration

Dubai, UAE, The Middle East Stablecoin Association (MESA), the region's first industry body dedicated exclusively to stablecoins, has today announced that it has been incorporated in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region as a Non-Profit Incorporated Organisation (NPIO).

The incorporation marks MESA's transition from an industry-led initiative into a DIFC-registered non-profit platform focused on responsible stablecoin adoption, policy dialogue, education, research, standards development and international knowledge exchange.

MESA exists to convene stablecoin issuers, exchanges, banks, legal advisers, fintech infrastructure providers, venture capital firms, corporate treasury leaders and other market participants, and to engage policymakers and regulators, in support of the safe, transparent and interoperable growth of digital money across the Middle East. MESA operates in the public interest and does not promote, endorse or confer commercial advantage on any individual organisation.

The organisation is establishing its DIFC-incorporated platform at a pivotal moment for digital money. According to DeFiLlama and Citi Institute, global stablecoin market capitalisation now stands at around USD 311 billion, up from approximately USD 28 billion in 2020, with Citi projecting the market could reach USD 1.9 trillion in its base case and USD 4.0 trillion in its bull case by 2030. The UAE is emerging as one of the world's most active regulated digital asset markets, with Chainalysis estimating that the country received more than USD 56 billion in crypto value during its 2024 to 2025 reporting period, representing 33 per cent growth year on year.

MESA selected DIFC as its place of incorporation because of its established legal framework for non-profit organisations, internationally recognised financial ecosystem and growing role as a global centre for digital finance. Dubai is ranked seventh globally in the latest Global Financial Centres Index and ninth globally for FinTech, and DIFC is home to the region's largest innovation community, with more than 1,670 innovation and technology firms.

Dr. Bhaskar Dasgupta, Chairman of MESA, said: “Stablecoins are moving from the edge of crypto markets into the core of financial infrastructure, supporting settlement, treasury, cross-border payments and programmable finance. The Middle East has the opportunity to help shape this next architecture of money. MESA's role is to help the region become a standard-setter rather than a standard-taker, aligning industry participants around credible standards, informed policy dialogue and responsible innovation. Incorporation provides MESA with a formal governance framework through which it can undertake its educational, research and public interest activities across the region.”

His Excellency Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority, said: “We are pleased to welcome The Middle East Stablecoin Association to DIFC as it establishes the region’s first dedicated industry association focused on stablecoins, while also contributing to the development of the wider digital assets ecosystem. As digital finance continues to evolve, collaboration between industry participants, policymakers and innovators will be critical to unlocking new opportunities and supporting responsible growth. MESA’s incorporation further strengthens DIFC’s position as a leading global centre for financial innovation, providing a platform for the advancement of emerging technologies shaping the future of finance."

Kristiina Lumeste, Co-Chair of Technology, Innovation and Education at MESA, added: “Stablecoins are reshaping how value moves globally, but sustainable adoption depends on more than technology. It requires governance, education, interoperability and confidence. MESA will help bridge innovation and compliance by bringing market participants together around practical standards and shared understanding, so that digital money can develop in a way that is secure, transparent and globally aligned.”

The UAE's digital asset landscape is supported by a layered regulatory framework spanning the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) and Abu Dhabi Global Market's (ADGM) Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA). The CBUAE’s Payment Token Services Regulation is in force and sets conditions for the issuance, conversion, custody and transfer of payment tokens, while the DFSA recognised USDC and EURC as crypto tokens within the DIFC in 2025. As regulatory frameworks continue to mature, MESA will provide a neutral platform for education, research, standards development and industry coordination.

Milestones and early activities

Ahead of its DIFC incorporation, MESA established early momentum through industry engagement, education and thought leadership in the public interest:

Legal and regulatory research: Published “Towards Harmonization: An Analysis of the Stablecoin Regulatory Landscape Across the Middle East”, prepared by MESA's Legal and Regulatory Working Group.

Corporate treasury education: Released an educational briefing on the role of stablecoins in corporate treasury, developed by MESA's Corporate Treasury Committee.

Educational roundtable: Co-hosted a closed-door educational roundtable with Citi at DIFC on stablecoins and corporate treasury transformation.

Institutional engagement: Represented the stablecoin sector at an institutional allocator conference in Abu Dhabi, appearing alongside Coinbase, Polygon and GMO Trust to provide an educational perspective on stablecoins.

Committee structure active: Established functional committees across Legal and Regulatory Affairs and Compliance, Technology and Innovation, Marketing and Public Relations, and Banking and Corporate Treasury.

Organisations interested in becoming members of MESA, contributing to its working groups, or supporting its public interest initiatives are invited to learn more at www.mesaofficial.com.

Media Contact

Emmanuel Ofosu-Appiah

mediarelations@mesaofficial.com

Middle East Stablecoin Association

Co-Chair of PR and Marketing Committee

ESA NPIO was incorporated in DIFC as a Non-Profit Incorporated Organisation, registered number 13658. The certified Charter copy is dated 19 June 2026.

MESA NPIO's authorised purposes, as approved by the DIFC Registrar of Non-Profit Incorporated Organisations, include education and public awareness, research and publications, policy dialogue and regulatory engagement, standards development and international knowledge exchange.

MESA is the first industry association dedicated exclusively to stablecoins in the Middle East. It operates across policy dialogue and regulatory engagement, communications standards, technology and education, and corporate treasury.

About the Middle East Stablecoin Association (MESA NPIO)

The Middle East Stablecoin Association (MESA NPIO) is the region's first non-profit industry body dedicated exclusively to stablecoins. Incorporated in the Dubai International Financial Centre as a Non-Profit Incorporated Organisation, MESA brings together market participants and engages policymakers and regulators to advance safe, transparent and responsible stablecoin adoption across the region. Through policy dialogue, education, research, standards development and industry-wide collaboration, MESA helps build confidence in digital money in the public interest. MESA operates independently and does not endorse or confer commercial advantage on any individual organisation.

About DIFC

About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is the world's most advanced financial centre, shaping the global financial landscape and cementing Dubai's reputation as a leading business destination across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA).

As the region's only financial centre operating at scale across all sectors, DIFC is home to 8,844 active firms. These include 1,052 regulated firms, including over 500 Wealth and Asset Management firms (including 100 hedge funds), 290 banks and capital markets firms, 135 insurance and (re)insurance companies, and 70 brokerage entities. Home to over 1,677 AI, FinTech and innovation firms, DIFC sets the benchmark for financial innovation and is a top four ranked FinTech hub across the world

Underpinned by a trusted, world-class legal and regulatory framework, including the region's most utilised commercial courts, DIFC ensures efficient governance and reinforces Dubai’s leadership in the digital economy. Connecting 50,200 professionals, it offers the region’s deepest pool of financial talent, serving as the gateway to MEASA for all financial players.

Beyond business, DIFC provides the complete urban experience with world-class lifestyle amenities, establishing it as a highly sought-after destination. The 17.7mn sq. ft. DIFC Zabeel District expansion which provides capacity for over 42,000 companies and a workforce of more than 125,000, DIFC is solidifying Dubai's position as a top four global financial centre. The new District will also include premium Grade A commercial office space, over 1mn sq.ft. allocated to future technologies including the world’s largest Innovation Hub and world’s first purpose-built AI Campus, an expanded academy, residential buildings, hotels, a conference centre, and a range of retail, dining, and cultural offerings, including the Museum of Digital Art, the region’s first museum dedicated to digital art and new technologies.

Anchored in integrity, DIFC is the platform for success, driving the future of finance.

For further information, please visit our website: difc.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and X @DIFC.

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Rasha Mezher | Dubai International Financial Centre Authority

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