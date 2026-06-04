During a ministerial session at the Egyptian British Business Association (BEBA) mission in the UK, Vodafone Egypt highlights its role in supporting the digital economy and strengthening Egypt's position as a regional hub for technology and AI.

Cairo – Vodafone Egypt participated in the Egyptian British Business Association (BEBA) mission to the United Kingdom, held from June 3 to 4 under the theme "Egypt Moves Forward: Investment Opportunities and Sustainable Economic Reform." The participation underscores Vodafone's role as a strategic partner supporting Egypt’s digital economy agenda and reinforcing its standing as a regional hub for technology, connectivity, data, artificial intelligence, and future digital services through ongoing investments in advanced technologies and digital infrastructure.

This step aligns with Vodafone Egypt's long-term vision to continually invest in the Egyptian market. Over more than 28 years, the company has invested over EGP 125 billion to develop digital infrastructure, networks, and technological services. Today, it stands as Egypt’s largest telecommunications operator, serving a customer base of over 55 million across the country. Additionally, Vodafone plans to inject investments exceeding EGP 20 billion during the 2026–2027 fiscal year, reflecting its deep, long-term commitment to the Egyptian market and its confidence in the future of Egypt’s digital economy.

The new investment strategy focuses on an integrated roadmap. This includes developing networks, spectrum expansion, 5G deployment, data centers, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and enterprise digital transformation—all aimed at elevating Egypt's digital infrastructure and boosting its profile as a global tech and digital services hub.

During a ministerial panel titled *"Digital Egypt: Infrastructure, Innovation, and Investment Opportunities,"* Vodafone highlighted its enduring commitment to empowering advanced digital infrastructure, supporting innovation ecosystems, and contributing to Egypt's aspirations of building a knowledge-based digital economy. The company also emphasized its role in preparing the Egyptian market to absorb next-generation technologies like AI, cloud computing, and advanced digital services.

The session was attended by:

H.E. Dr. Mohamed Farid, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade.

Mohamed Abdallah, CEO and Managing Director of Vodafone Egypt, and Regional CEO for International Markets at Vodacom Group.

Todd Wilcox, Deputy Chairman and CEO of HSBC Egypt.

Ian Gray (Moderator)*, Deputy Chairman of the Egyptian British Chamber of Commerce (EBCC).

Alongside senior officials, the panel discussed the future of Egypt's digital economy, investment opportunities in digital infrastructure, AI readiness, cloud computing development, and the role of international partnerships in accelerating digital transformation to position Egypt as a regional hub serving Africa, the Gulf, and Europe. The discussion also addressed how advanced digital infrastructure serves as a core driver for growth, competitiveness, and innovation. Furthermore, it highlighted digital transformation's role in boosting national competitiveness and investment appeal in the new global economy, alongside the strategic advantages that make Egypt an attractive investment platform for this vital sector.

This participation comes at a time of accelerating global focus on digital infrastructure, AI capabilities, cloud computing, and advanced digital services, as these factors increasingly shape economic futures and market competitiveness worldwide. This shift reinforces the vital importance of international dialogue and cooperation to drive investment and innovation in the sector.

Vodafone Egypt's presence at the BEBA mission reflects its firm belief that Egypt is firmly on track toward a technology-driven, innovation-led digital economy. The upcoming phase demands continued progress built on this foundation, utilizing partnerships that pair international capital and expertise with the highly promising potential of the Egyptian market to cement Egypt's status as a leading regional hub for digital transformation and technology.

About Vodafone Egypt:

Vodafone Egypt is one of the leading companies in the telecommunications sector. Its strategy centers on shaping the future of the digital world while placing customers at the forefront of its priorities. Over 28 years, the company has invested more than EGP 125 billion, transforming the lives of over 55 million customers and creating a tangible, positive impact through a distinguished team of 10,000 employees.

Vodafone Egypt offers an array of innovative products and services to grant its customers a seamless digital experience. It was the first telecom company to launch a mobile e-wallet, "Vodafone Cash," which has simplified the lives of more than 20 million Egyptian citizens through accessible digital solutions and financial services.

Demonstrating its commitment to the communities it operates in, the company established the Vodafone Egypt Foundation for Community Development in 2003, which has invested EGP 700 million in projects that have profoundly impacted the lives of more than 11 million Egyptians. Vodafone Egypt strives to deliver cutting-edge telecom services to connect for a better future, leveraging advanced technology to bridge people, develop businesses, and contribute to the advancement of sustainable communities.

For more information, please visit https://web.vodafone.com.eg/en/home or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/vodafone