Burjeel's inaugural Sukuk strengthens its capacity to advance clinical excellence, research, medical education and Al-enabled healthcare innovation across the region.

Strong investor demand reflects recognition of Burjeel’s credit profile, defensive healthcare platform and long-term growth strategy

Majority international participation highlights global investor confidence in the UAE’s capital markets and its ability to attract long-term institutional capital

Priced at the lowest 5-year yield by a GCC-based private non-IG corporate issuer since 2020

Landmark transaction marks the first offering from a MENA healthcare provider since 2018 and the first UAE corporate offering since recent regional developments

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Burjeel Holdings, a leading super-specialty healthcare group in the GCC listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, successfully priced its inaugural USD 500 million Regulation S 5-year senior unsecured Sukuk offering due 2031 under its newly established USD 1.5 billion Senior Unsecured Sukuk Programme.

The offering attracted significant demand from high-quality international and regional investors, with the orderbook peaking at USD 1.6 billion, representing 3.2x oversubscription. The strength of the orderbook enabled Burjeel to tighten pricing from initial price thoughts in the mid-7% area, with the Sukuk priced at a 7.000% profit rate and a yield of 7.125%, representing the lowest 5-year yield by a GCC-based private non-investment grade corporate issuer since 2020.

Final allocation was well diversified across geographies, with international investors representing 61% of the final allocation. This comprised investors from the United Kingdom (34%), US Offshore (24%) and other international markets (3%), alongside strong regional participation from the GCC (39%). The breadth of participation underscores the depth of investor appetite for Burjeel’s debut Sukuk and the strength of the UAE’s capital markets platform.

The Sukuk was rated BB+ by S&P Global Ratings and Ba2 by Moody’s Ratings. The transaction also marks the first offering from a MENA healthcare provider since 2018 and the first UAE corporate offering since recent regional developments, reinforcing positive momentum in regional debt capital markets and demonstrating sustained global institutional demand for high-quality UAE and GCC issuers.

Net proceeds from the offering are expected to be used in line with the relevant offering documents, including refinancing existing debt and supporting the Group’s strategic priorities. The transaction enhances Burjeel’s financial flexibility, diversifies its funding sources, and further strengthens its long-term capital structure.

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and CEO of Burjeel Holdings, commented: “The strong demand for our inaugural Sukuk reflects investor recognition of our strategy, credit fundamentals and ability to deliver sustainable growth. With the majority of demand coming from international investors, this landmark transaction demonstrates the global appeal of Burjeel's credit story, broadens our access to international capital markets and contributes to positive momentum in the UAE and regional debt capital markets.

The successful pricing of our debut Sukuk gives us greater financial flexibility to advance our strategic priorities while maintaining discipline across the business. As we continue to invest in advanced clinical care, research, medical education, digital transformation and Al-enabled healthcare innovation, this transaction supports our ambition to power the next generation of healthcare.”

The Sukuk is expected to be listed on 1 July 2026 and admitted to trading on the International Securities Market of the London Stock Exchange, subject to customary closing conditions.

Citi, Emirates NBD Capital and First Abu Dhabi Bank acted as Joint Global Coordinators. Emirates NBD Capital and First Abu Dhabi Bank also acted as Sukuk Structuring Agents. Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank, RAKBANK and Sharjah Islamic Bank acted as Joint Lead Managers and Bookrunners.

About Burjeel Holdings

Founded in 2007, Burjeel Holdings is a leading super-specialty healthcare services provider in the UAE and Oman, and it operates a growing specialized healthcare segment in Saudi Arabia. The Group operates an integrated and multi-brand healthcare ecosystem across primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary medical care, ensuring complex care delivery to patients across all socioeconomic groups. Our network comprises 89 assets across the UAE, Oman, and Saudi Arabia, including 20 hospitals, 41 medical centers, two physiotherapy centers, 15 pharmacies, and 11 other allied services. Burjeel Holdings’ brands include Burjeel, Medeor, LLH, Lifecare, Alkalma, and Tajmeel.