Rig AD-300 is a 50-meter-high automated island drilling rig that walks between wells

First of six next-generation rigs under a $1.54 billion drilling services contract, delivered nearly three months ahead of schedule

Combines automation, AI, digital technologies and hybrid power capability, with optional grid connectivity, to enhance safety, reduce downtime and improve well delivery efficiency

Abu Dhabi, UAE: ADNOC Drilling Company PJSC (“ADNOC Drilling” or the “Company”) (ADX symbol: ADNOCDRILL / ISIN: AEA007301012), one of the world’s largest integrated energy services companies, announced today the successful delivery and acceptance of AD-300, the first AI-enabled, fully automated walking island rig, delivered nearly three months ahead of schedule, enabling earlier revenue generation and accelerating the rollout of the six-rig next-generation program.

Standing 50 meters tall, the height of a 15-storey building, and weighing around 2,000 tons, AD-300 combines advanced automation, digital systems and hybrid power capability, with the option to connect to the grid, enabling more efficient and lower-emission operations. Its automated walking capability allows it to move seamlessly between well locations without dismantling, while automation systems, such as automated pipe handling and AI-enabled monitoring, help minimize personnel exposure in complex operating environments.

Abdulla Ateya Al Messabi, ADNOC Drilling CEO, said: “The delivery of AD-300 marks a step-change in how we execute large-scale, technology-enabled energy development. By integrating automation, artificial intelligence and robotics at scale, we are enhancing safety, improving efficiency and delivering more consistent, predictable performance. As the first of six rigs under this program, AD-300 demonstrates our ability to deliver complex, high-value assets ahead of schedule, accelerating revenue generation while supporting ADNOC’s production capacity expansion and reinforcing the UAE’s leadership in advanced energy solutions.”

Deployed offshore on one of ADNOC’s unique artificial islands, AD-300 is the first of six next-generation island rigs under a $1.54 billion contract awarded by ADNOC Offshore in 2024-2025. It represents a fundamental shift in offshore well delivery, enabling faster and more consistent execution. The early start of operations, together with the phased deployment of the remaining rigs, supports revenue visibility and underpins the Company’s continued growth in the second half of 2026 and into 2027.

Tayba Abdulrahim Al Hashmi, ADNOC Offshore CEO, said: “At a time when the world needs reliable energy at scale, the UAE stands ready to supply global customers. AD-300 and our next-generation island rigs are accelerating our growth, expanding ADNOC's production capacity and delivering long-term value for our stakeholders and the nation.”

Integrated data systems provide real-time operational insights for performance optimization and predictive maintenance. AD-301 is currently being deployed, with the remaining rigs scheduled for delivery through 2027, creating one of the most advanced island rig fleets globally and reinforcing ADNOC Drilling’s role as a key enabler of ADNOC’s upstream growth ambitions.

About ADNOC Drilling

ADNOC Drilling, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX: “ADNOCDRILL”; ISIN: AEA007301012) is the Middle East’s largest drilling and integrated drilling services (IDS) provider operating one of the world’s most advanced multi-discipline fleets. The Company delivers end-to-end well solutions across the drilling value chain and is a critical link in ADNOC’s upstream business, supporting the UAE’s energy and gas growth objectives.

Since incorporating IDS into its portfolio in 2018, ADNOC Drilling has driven operational excellence and innovation, underpinned by advanced technologies and a commitment to sustainability. To find out more, visit: www.adnocdrilling.ae or follow ADNOC Drilling on LinkedIn.

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