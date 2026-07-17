Amman, Jordan – Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), has signed a cooperation agreement with the Ministry of Youth aimed at supporting youth empowerment through community development initiatives.

Formalized by the Minister of Youth, Dr. Raed Sami Al Adwan, and Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer of DAE Engineering, Fraser Currie, the agreement reflects the shared commitment of both parties to creating meaningful opportunities for young people by strengthening youth-focused programs and investing in community infrastructure.

As part of the collaboration, Joramco will contribute to the development of the Deir Alla Youth Center while supporting initiatives that raise awareness of the aviation industry and its diverse career opportunities among young people across Jordan's governorates. Through these efforts, the partnership aims to inspire youth to explore future careers in aviation and related technical fields, as well as provide a foundation for upskilling.

Dr. Raed Al Adwan emphasized the importance of the partnership with Joramco in empowering young people within the aviation sector, highlighting its role as a vital industry that creates promising employment opportunities for youth. He added that the Ministry of Youth is committed to strengthening partnerships with government entities as well as national and international organizations to expand training and empowerment opportunities for young people.

Commenting on the agreement, Fraser Currie said, “Young people are the driving force behind Jordan's future, and investing in their development is an investment in the country's long-term growth. Through this partnership with the Ministry of Youth, we hope to inspire more young Jordanians to explore the opportunities available within the aviation sector while supporting initiatives that create lasting value for local communities.”