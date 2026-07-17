The collaboration will establish a specialized thoracic surgery program in Abu Dhabi, expanding regional access to advanced, multidisciplinary care for cancers of the lung, esophagus, mediastinum, and chest wall

New York | Abu Dhabi, Burjeel Medical City (BMC), the flagship facility of Burjeel Holdings, has entered into a clinical and academic collaboration with New York-based Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, a US National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, to establish a specialized thoracic surgery program in the UAE.

The agreement was signed in New York by Dr. Candace S. Johnson, President and CEO of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, and Dr. Mujtaba Ali Khan, CEO of Burjeel Medical City. The signing took place in the presence of Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and CEO of Burjeel Holdings, and Dr. Sai Yendamuri, Senior Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer and Chair of Thoracic Surgery at Roswell Park.

The collaboration combines Roswell Park’s clinical protocols, multidisciplinary expertise, and academic capabilities with BMC’s advanced infrastructure, oncology services, and network. BMC will establish a dedicated thoracic surgery service for cancers affecting the lungs, esophagus, mediastinum, and chest wall.

The program will offer robot-assisted, video-assisted thoracoscopic (VATS), and conventional open procedures based on clinical needs. By making specialized thoracic cancer surgery available in Abu Dhabi, the collaborators aim to reduce the need for patients from the UAE and wider MENA region to travel overseas.

Expanding Access to Specialized Cancer Care

The program will be integrated into the multidisciplinary care pathway of Burjeel Cancer Institute (BCI), bringing together thoracic surgery, medical oncology, radiation oncology, pulmonology, pathology, and radiology. Patients will receive coordinated care from diagnosis through surgery, recovery, and follow-up.

Thoracic tumor board meetings will allow BMC physicians to review complex cases with Roswell Park specialists. The collaboration will also provide access to Roswell Park faculty for selected reviews and second opinions. Clinical pathways will align with international standards, including National Comprehensive Cancer Network guidelines.

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and CEO of Burjeel Holdings, said: “This collaboration creates a sustainable pathway for patients in the UAE and across the region to access highly specialized thoracic cancer care closer to home. By combining Roswell Park’s expertise with BMC’s capabilities and regional reach, we aim to strengthen outcomes, build local expertise, and reduce the burden of traveling overseas for complex treatment.”

Building a Long-Term Academic Relationship

The lead thoracic surgeon will hold an academic designation with Roswell Park. The institutions will also collaborate on clinical protocol development, scientific programs, educational activities, faculty engagement, clinician exchanges, and professional development.

Dr. Candace S. Johnson, President and CEO of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, said: “Roswell Park has a long-standing commitment to advancing cancer care through collaboration, research, and education.”

Dr. Sai Yendamuri, Senior Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer and Chair of Thoracic Surgery at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, said: “By working with Burjeel Medical City, we can extend specialized thoracic cancer care expertise, support multidisciplinary decision-making, and help build a world-class program serving patients across the UAE and region.”

Founded in 1898 in Buffalo, New York, Roswell Park was the first institution established exclusively for cancer research and treatment and is a member of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network.

The program will complement Burjeel Cancer Institute’s multidisciplinary oncology services, including medical oncology, surgical oncology, radiation oncology, advanced imaging, precision diagnostics, and supportive care.