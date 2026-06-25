Abu Dhabi, UAE - SlashData, a leading UAE-based govtech company, has announced a strategic partnership with Dubai National Insurance (DNI), one of the leading insurance companies in UAE, to simplify the motor insurance journey through the adoption of Wtheeq, its digital platform for policy issuance and verification.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to making insurance more intuitive and accessible by reducing complexity across key customer touchpoints. As customer expectations continue to evolve, insurers are increasingly focused on delivering services that are easier to understand and navigate, while maintaining the highest standards of compliance and reliability.

Through Wtheeq, Dubai National Insurance (DNI) will simplify administrative processes and improve the overall customer journey. Delivered in partnership with the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) and Abu Dhabi Police, Wtheeq enables instant verification, secure information exchange, and regulatory compliance across the UAE’s mobility ecosystem.

The platform also supports the UAE’s Zero Government Bureaucracy Program by enabling more user-centric and fully digital services, reducing administrative complexity and improving how information is exchanged between insurers and government entities.

Commenting on the partnership, Thamer Alfallaj, CEO of SlashData, said: “The future of insurance will be defined by how intuitive insurers can make the customer journey. Our partnership with Dubai National Insurance (DNI) is focused on removing unnecessary complexity from key insurance processes through trusted digital infrastructure, helping create a more streamlined and transparent experience for both insurers and policyholders.”

Charbel Yazbeck, Acting Chief Executive Officer, Dubai National Insurance (DNI) said: “For more than three decades, Dubai National Insurance (DNI) has built its reputation on trust and service excellence. As customer and market needs continue to evolve, we remain focused on delivering experiences that are simpler, faster, and more accessible. Our partnership with Wtheeq, SlashData represents an important step in that journey.”

The partnership reflects a broader shift across the insurance industry, where digital platforms are helping simplify service delivery, reduce administrative burden, and improve customer experiences. Through Wtheeq, SlashData continues to support the evolution of mobility and insurance services across the UAE.

About SlashData:

SlashData is a leading UAE-based govtech company specialized in building national-scale digital platforms that connect the public and private sectors. Through its advanced integration capabilities and AI-enabled infrastructure, SlashData supports government and regulated industries in improving interoperability, strengthening governance, and accelerating digital transformation.

SlashData has delivered digital solutions across mobility, insurance, and financial services, supporting key processes such as vehicle ownership transfer, financing, and insurance operations. SlashData is a First.tech company and part of Judan Financial Holding, IHC’s dedicated financial services platform.

About Dubai National Insurance (DNI):

One of the leading Insurance Companies in UAE, Dubai National Insurance (DNI), has been operating since 1991 with branches in Abu Dhabi & Al Ain. We are a multiline insurer with products spanning Motor, Medical, Travel, Home and other commercial insurances like Group Medical, Group Life, Engineering, Marine, Property and Liability. Our expert team of insurance and reinsurance professionals will provide the best insurance policies at competitive rates compared to industry peers. Our hassle-free claims services will enhance our mutual relationship.

DNI puts customer experience, innovation, financial stability, and value creation on our priority list with the approach to design tailored solutions based on a comprehensive understanding of customers and protection needs.

DNI has engaged in broadening its distribution platforms and entered strategic partnerships for underwriting growth.

Phone: 600 5 80000

Website: www.dni.ae