Regional demand for non-stop, long-range private jet missions has increased by an estimated 20% over the past eight years

Dubai, UAE: DC Aviation Al-Futtaim (DCAF), a prominent provider of business aviation services in the Middle East, has expanded its charter fleet with the addition of a fully managed Airbus ACJ318 Elite+.

Scheduled to enter service by the end of June 2026, the fully refurbished aircraft will be permanently stationed at DCAF’s integrated hangar and VIP lounge facility at Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) in Dubai South.

This addition aligns with the sustained growth of the business aviation sector across the Middle East. According to industry flight data provided by JETNET, incorporating WINGX flight activity intelligence, business jet operations in the Middle East experienced a 7.7% year-on-year increase in 2025, positioning the region as one of the fastest-growing business aviation markets globally.

Simultaneously, client demand patterns are shifting. Over the past 12 to 18 months, DCAF has noted a growing preference for larger-cabin aircraft capable of undertaking non-stop intercontinental journeys. This trend is predominantly driven by family offices, government entities, and corporate executives who require enhanced flexibility, privacy, and time efficiency. Reflecting this evolution, regional demand for long-range and ultra-long-range private aviation missions has increased by an estimated 20% over the past eight years. Furthermore, current aviation insights indicate that over 60% of private jet clients in the region now actively mandate non-stop travel, whenever operationally feasible, to maximise time efficiency, privacy, and seamless border processing.

Perfectly suited to meet this escalating demand, the ACJ318 Elite+ offers non-stop connectivity between Dubai and high-demand destinations, including London and Singapore.

Holger Ostheimer, Managing Director of DCAF, commented: “The addition of the Airbus ACJ318 Elite+ builds upon DC Aviation Group’s proud legacy of operating ACJ charter aircraft for more than 25 years. It is this depth of experience and proven expertise that enables us to stand out and deliver an elevated standard of travel for our clients. Whether serving royal family members, heads of state, or large family groups travelling together, this aircraft expands our ability to deliver long-range, non-stop missions with the utmost privacy and flexibility in an environment where our guests can work, dine, or relax in complete comfort.”

Frequently described as a ‘flying apartment’, the aircraft boasts an exceptionally spacious cabin environment certified for 19 passengers, featuring up to 21 seating positions. The cabin layout has been meticulously designed to maximise comfort and freedom of movement, allowing guests to work, dine, relax, and socialise throughout their journey.

The interior features a full dining area, a dedicated lounge for informal meetings and relaxation, a VIP guest bathroom, and a private aft suite that can function as either a bedroom or an office, complete with an en-suite bathroom. Following a recent, comprehensive refurbishment, the aircraft's interior is presented in virtually new condition, complemented by a fully repainted exterior.

This particular aircraft also possesses a distinguished pedigree within the aviation industry. It has previously set multiple global records for the Airbus A318, including the longest flight duration, the longest flight distance, and the most charter hours flown in a single calendar year.

The introduction of the ACJ318 Elite+ further reinforces DCAF’s position as one of the region’s premier business aviation providers, successfully amalgamating German operational excellence with Emirati hospitality to deliver bespoke travel experiences for clients across the Middle East and beyond.

A key differentiator for DCAF is its unique capability to undertake comprehensive maintenance activities leveraging its own infrastructure and inhouse engineering and technical expertise and capabilities. To uphold the rigorous safety and operational standards required for an asset of this calibre, DCAF will manage and maintain the aircraft entirely in-house at its state-of-the-art Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility in Dubai South. This seamless integration of management and in-house maintenance is complemented by direct support from the original equipment manufacturer (OEM), ensuring maximum dispatch reliability and uncompromising safety.

All aircraft operated under the DCAF umbrella benefit from the company’s robust safety culture and exacting operational standards, underscored by a record of more than 40,000 incident-free flight hours to date. DCAF is also one of only two Fixed-Base Operators (FBOs) in the Middle East to achieve IS-BAH Stage 3 certification.

For more information about DCAF’s charter services, please visit DC Aviation Al-Futtaim, email charter@dc-aviation.ae or call +971 4 870 1800.

DC Aviation Al-Futtaim is a joint venture between Al-Futtaim Group and DC Aviation Group.

About DC Aviation Al-Futtaim

DC Aviation Al-Futtaim (DCAF) is the premier operator for elite business aviation in the Middle East. A joint venture between Stuttgart’s DC Aviation GmbH and Dubai’s Al-Futtaim, DCAF is the first and only fully integrated business aviation facility at Al Maktoum International Airport (Dubai South).

Designed to provide a sanctuary of supreme privacy and security, our state-of-the-art facility enables us to seamlessly maintain and operate business jets of all sizes. The facility features a 1,300 sqm Premier Lounge, dedicated on-site customs, and extensive hangar space. Across Aircraft Management, Maintenance, FBO, Ground Handling, and Charter, the company deliver flawless execution, operating aircraft in an environment in line with the highest industry standards with regards to flight safety and airworthiness.

From discrete arrivals to world-class luxury, DCAF’s commitment to elite service remains absolute. Discover the aviation facility trusted by the most demanding operator at www.dc-aviation.ae or call +971 4 870 1800.

About Al-Futtaim

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail and health; employing more than 42,000 employees in more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world’s most admired and innovative brands. Al-Futtaim’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enables the organization to continue to grow and expand; responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate. By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, integrity, Al-Futtaim continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers each and every day. For more information visit: www.alfuttaim.com.

For further information, please contact:

Amal Kandakji

DC Aviation Al-Futtaim

Email: amal.kandakji@dc-aviation.ae