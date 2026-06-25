Abu Dhabi: Al Masaood Automobiles, the authorised distributor for Nissan, INFINITI and Renault in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Al Dhafra Region, has launched its Summer Service Campaign, offering customers across all three brands a timely opportunity to ensure their vehicles are fully prepared for the intense UAE summer heat.

With temperatures regularly exceeding 45°C, the summer months place significantly higher strain on vehicles, particularly air conditioning systems and cooling components. Preventative maintenance during this period plays a critical role in maintaining safety, reliability, and performance, while also extending vehicle lifespan. Al Masaood Automobiles’ Summer Service Campaign is designed with this in mind, giving customers convenient and affordable access to the care their vehicles need to perform reliably when it matters most.

Customers across Nissan, INFINITI and Renault can take advantage of a complimentary A/C check, alongside 35% off genuine parts and 20% off labour.

Every service under the campaign is delivered by OEM-certified technicians using only genuine parts, ensuring consistent standards of quality and expertise across all three brands. This gives customers the assurance that their vehicle is being looked after by specialists who understand it best. For Al Masaood Automobiles, this is about more than addressing seasonal demand. It reflects a broader, customer-first approach to aftersales, that looks ahead to what they will need before the summer heat takes its toll, making it easier for drivers to stay safe, cool and comfortable on the road.

Rimoun Hanouch, General Manager, Service at Al Masaood Automobiles, said: "Peak summer conditions place immense pressure on vehicles, and our priority is ensuring drivers don’t have to think twice about getting expert support. By offering certified care and genuine parts at more accessible rates, we are removing friction from essential maintenance. We want our customers to step into their cars with absolute confidence, knowing their vehicle is prepared to handle the heat safely."

The Summer Service Campaign is available for a limited period across all Al Masaood Automobiles service centres in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Al Dhafra Region. Customers can learn more about the offer or book a service via Nissan Abu Dhabi at https://en.nissan-abudhabi.com/owners/offers/summer-may-26-offer.html, INFINITI Abu Dhabi at https://www.infiniti-abudhabi.com/our-services/book-a-service.html, or Renault Abu Dhabi at https://abudhabi.renault.ae/contact-us/book-your-service.html.

About Al Masaood Automobiles

Al Masaood Automobiles is authorised distributor of Nissan, INFINITI and Renault in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Al Dhafra Region for over 40 years, and brings to its customers a complete range of the most reliable 4x4, luxury, passenger, and commercial vehicles, efficiently catering to a large and diverse number of individual, fleet, and government users.

Al Masaood Automobiles’ extensive network coverage includes 10 showrooms for new cars, and 3 showrooms for used cars in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Al Dhafra Region – including the flagship showroom complex at Musaffah with dedicated new vehicle delivery centre; 5 Service Centres and 6 Spare Parts outlets. In 2019, the company inaugurated its state-of-the-art 'R-Store' as an innovative one stop shop for Renault customers.

Recently, Al Masaood Automobiles successfully bagged the Global Nissan Aftersales Award for the 2020 and 2021 fiscal year after outperforming other Nissan dealers internationally within its segment. Al Masaood Automobiles had previously scooped the prestigious Nissan Global Dealer Award in 2013 and 2019 and has been the recipient of the ‘Exemplary Performance in Sales and Customer Experience Award’ by Nissan in the year 2017. Al Masaood Automobiles was also titled as the winner of the Renault Global Partners Award, “P.A.R.I.S. Challenge” for the year 2019. The company enhances its success through strong tie-ups with leading banks, offering to its customers easy finance solutions and facilitating the purchase process with insurance, finance and accessories under one roof. Visit our e-commerce portal to know more.

For more information about our Nissan products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, please visit our websites and follow us on social media on:

Nissan: Instagram and Facebook.

For more information about our INFINITI products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, please visit our websites and follow us on social media on:

INFINITI: Instagram and Facebook.