Dubai, United Arab Emirates – National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF), one of the UAE's trusted banks, has won three awards at the prestigious MEA Finance Banking Technology Awards 2026, recognising the bank's continued progress in strengthening its technology capabilities and digital banking infrastructure.

NBF was recognised for Best Cybersecurity and Risk Management Implementation, Best Cloud Implementation, and Best Core Banking Infrastructure Implementation, the latter awarded in collaboration with GBM. The awards underscore the bank's continued investment in building a secure, resilient and scalable technology environment that supports its long-term digital transformation strategy.

Through continued investment in modern infrastructure, cloud-enabled technologies and core banking modernisation, NBF is enhancing operational resilience, improving efficiency, strengthening risk management and delivering faster, more seamless banking experiences for its corporate and commercial clients. These initiatives form part of the bank's broader strategy to build a future-ready technology platform capable of supporting evolving customer needs and sustainable business growth.

The MEA Finance Banking Technology Awards recognise excellence in banking innovation and technology across the Middle East and Africa, bringing together leading financial institutions, technology providers and industry stakeholders. NBF's latest achievements reflect its commitment to continuously strengthening its digital capabilities while delivering secure, reliable and innovative banking solutions for its clients.

About National Bank of Fujairah PJSC:

Incorporated in 1982, National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) is a full services corporate bank with strong corporate and commercial banking, treasury and trade finance expertise as well as an expanding suite of personal banking options and Shari’ah compliant services. Leveraging its deep banking experience and market insight within Fujairah and the UAE, NBF is well-positioned to build lasting relationships with its clients and help them achieve their business goals.

NBF’s key shareholders include the Government of Fujairah and Easa Saleh Al Gurg LLC. Rated Baa1 / Prime-2 for deposits and A3 for counterparty risk assessment by Moody’s and BBB+ / A-2 by Standard & Poor’s, both with a stable outlook, the bank is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange under the symbol “NBF”. It has a branch network of 15 across the UAE.

For further information, please contact:

Strategic Marketing and Communications Department

E-mail: CorpComm@nbf.ae