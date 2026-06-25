United Arab Emirates, United Arab Bank P.J.S.C. (UAB) has officially opened its newest branch at Dalma Mall in Abu Dhabi, marking a significant milestone in the Bank’s strategic expansion journey.

The opening ceremony was attended by H.E. Khaled Al Huraimel, a member of UAB's Board of Directors, Chief Executive Officer Shirish Bhide, and members of UAB's Management Committee.

Located within Dalma Mall, one of Abu Dhabi’s leading retail and community destinations, the new branch further strengthens UAB’s presence in the capital and supports the Bank’s strategy of expanding its network in key residential, commercial, and lifestyle hubs across the UAE.

Designed around a customer-centric engagement model, the branch provides convenient access to a comprehensive range of banking services, delivering seamless and personalised experiences tailored to the needs of individuals, entrepreneurs, SMEs, and corporate clients. With extended operating hours, the branch provides customers with greater flexibility and convenience, enabling them to manage their financial needs at times that best suit their personal and professional commitments.

Commenting on the opening, Shirish Bhide, Chief Executive Officer of United Arab Bank, said: “The opening of our Dalma Mall branch marks another important step in UAB’s growth journey and reflects our commitment to strengthening our presence in the communities we serve. As customer expectations continue to evolve, we remain focused on delivering accessible, relationship-led banking experiences that combine personalised service with innovative banking solutions.”

Sara Kazem, Head of Branch Banking at United Arab Bank, said: “The new branch enhances our ability to serve customers in one of Abu Dhabi’s key residential and commercial hubs. By combining personalised support, convenient access, and a comprehensive suite of banking services, we are committed to providing an experience that meets the diverse needs of our customers while strengthening our connection with the communities we serve.”

The opening of the Dalma Mall branch reflects UAB’s continued investment in strengthening its branch network as part of a broader strategy to enhance customer accessibility, deepen customer relationships, and support sustainable economic growth across the UAE.

About United Arab Bank P.J.S.C.

United Arab Bank P.J.S.C. (UAB) was established in 1975, in the Emirate of Sharjah as a joint venture between key UAE and international investors, and its shares are publicly traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

UAB offers a wide range of Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, Treasury & Financial Markets, as well as Shariah compliant products, services and flexible solutions, to meet the ever-evolving needs of our clients and the markets. Today, UAB is recognized as one of the few home-grown banks in the UAE, striving to enhance the lives of people by humanizing banking through impeccable service and tailored financial support.

UAB is rated investment grade, both, by Moody’s (Baa2/P-2/Stable) and Fitch (BBB+/F2/Stable).