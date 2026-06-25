The move supports Egypt Vision 2030 by increasing hospitality capacity and strengthening tourism activity in West Cairo.

One of One continues to deliver exceptional experiences that meet the aspirations of investors and customers seeking world-class quality standards.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – One of One has announced the signing of a strategic collaboration with Dex Squared Hospitality, a leading hospitality consultancy firm, in a move that supports Egypt’s development agenda and the objectives of Egypt Vision 2030 aimed at boosting the tourism sector and increasing hospitality and accommodation capacity across the country.

Under the agreement, Dex Squared Hospitality will serve as the hospitality consultant for all current and future projects by One of One, ensuring the integration of international hospitality standards across the company’s portfolio. The collaboration aims to transform One of One’s projects into fully managed hospitality assets that deliver premium guest experiences and maximize long-term investment returns.

The signing ceremony took place at Dex Squared Hospitality’s headquarters in Dubai, in the presence of Mr. Mostafa Salah, CEO and Board Member of One of one, Mr. Halim Fouad, Chief Operating Officer of Dex Squared Hospitality, alongside senior executives from both organizations and a distinguished group of experts from the real estate and tourism sectors. The collaboration marks a significant step toward delivering exceptional lifestyle and investment experiences that redefine the concept of integrated mixed-use destinations.

The first milestone of this strategic alliance will be the introduction of a globally recognized hotel brand within Bridges, One of One’s flagship development project in West Cairo. Spanning a total area of 10 feddans and backed by investments of EGP 12 billion, the project will feature a fully integrated hospitality component designed to accommodate growing tourism demand and support both business and leisure travel. Strategically located directly on the 26th of July Corridor in Sheikh Zayed City, Bridges is poised to become a vibrant destination for business, hospitality, and lifestyle experiences.

Commenting on the collaboration, Eng. Hussein Shoukry, Chief Development Officer at One of One, said: “Our collaboration with Dex Squared Hospitality represents a key milestone in our expansion journey and reflects our commitment to forging alliances with global industry leaders to create lasting value across our developments. partnering with a hospitality consultant of this caliber will significantly enhance the competitiveness of our developments and position Bridges as a dynamic destination that seamlessly combines business, services, and hospitality in line with the highest international standards.”

For his part, Mr. Halim Fouad, Chief Operating Officer of Dex Squared Hospitality, stated: “Our collaboration with One of One reflects the confidence placed in our global expertise and highlights the tremendous opportunities within Egypt’s real estate and hospitality sectors. Through this long-term collaboration, we look forward to creating a distinctive hospitality strategy that aligns with One of One’s distinctive development philosophy while introducing international hospitality best practices across its projects. Together, we aim to create exceptional guest experiences and deliver sustainable value for investors.”

Through this collaboration, One of One continues to advance its ambitious growth strategy through a portfolio of distinctive projects, including Bridges in Sheikh Zayed, envisioned as a premier hub for business and hospitality, and Grounds in New Cairo, strategically located with direct access to the Ring Road. These developments reflect the company’s commitment to creating integrated destinations that support sustainable urban development and meet the evolving demands of the future.