Newly inaugurated AWR Automotive Academy in Abu Dhabi enables Chery UAE to leverage dedicated training infrastructure, enhancing service standards, technical expertise, and aftersales support.

The facility reinforces Chery’s long-term commitment to quality, customer satisfaction, and local talent development in the UAE.

Dubai, UAE: Chery UAE, part of AWR Automotive, has announced a new milestone in its ongoing journey to elevate customer experience and service excellence with the inauguration of AWR Automotive Academy’s new facility in Abu Dhabi, enabling the company to invest in the continuous development of its technical, sales, and aftersales teams.

Located in Mohammed Bin Zayed City in the Emirati capital, the newly inaugurated training facility, supports the development of automotive talent across Abu Dhabi and the wider UAE market. With access to the new training facility, Chery UAE consolidates its growth trajectory in the market by ensuring that its employees are equipped with the technical knowledge, product expertise, and customer-centric skills required to deliver a consistently high standard of ownership experience across the UAE, supported by expanded training capabilities.

The AWR Automotive Academy also operates a 736sqm facility in Sharjah, featuring advanced technical training areas and modern classrooms designed to support practical and theoretical learning. The two facilities work hand-in-hand to enable teams across key automotive brands represented by AWR Automotive in the UAE, including Chery, to strengthen their capabilities in line with evolving customer expectations and industry standards.

The Academy helps Chery UAE build a stronger pipeline of trained technicians, service advisors, sales professionals, and operational teams. Training areas include mechanical and bodyshop technical programmes, product knowledge, sales and service process excellence, soft skills, and automotive operations management.

In 2025, the Academy delivered 3,361 training man-days through 359 sessions, reflecting the growing importance of structured skills development across the automotive sector. The programmes are delivered by a team of nine certified and accredited automotive trainers led by Mr. Subramanyam N. K., ensuring alignment with regional and global standards.

Commenting on the initiative, Zaher Sabbagh, Director of Chery UAE, said: “Customer experience is shaped by every interaction, from the showroom to the service centre. As Chery continues to grow in the UAE, our focus is on ensuring that our teams have the training, confidence, and technical expertise to deliver the level of service our customers expect. With access to the Academy’s new facility in Abu Dhabi, we are strengthening our ability to raise service standards, support local talent, and build long-term trust with Chery customers.”

Beyond daily capability building, the AWR Automotive Academy also prepares employees to participate in regional and global skills competitions. This focus on excellence has contributed to 64 awards secured by AWR Automotive employees up to 2025, underscoring the value of continuous learning and high-performance training.

The investment in workforce development comes as Chery UAE continues to build momentum in the market, supported by stronger customer demand and growing brand confidence, with the company recording a 14 per cent increase in sales in May of 2026 as compared to results in May of 2025. Achieved amid a period of regional market uncertainty, this growth reflects the organisation's focus on building long-term resilience across its automotive operations.

As the UAE automotive sector continues to evolve, Chery UAE remains focused on raising the benchmark for automotive excellence through better-trained teams, stronger service capabilities, and a customer-first approach that supports the brand’s ambitions in the country.

About Chery

Since its establishment in 1997, Chery has adhered to technology-driven development, with its overarching vision of building an auto brand with international competitiveness and influence. Relying on the continuous pursuit of technological innovation, Chery stands as the first Chinese passenger car company to export complete vehicles, CKD parts, engines, manufacturing technology and equipment to the global market.

Through implementing product, localization, and talent strategies, the brand now covers more than 80 countries and regions with over 13 million users, ranking first in exports of Chinese brand passenger cars for 21 consecutive years. Chery also became the best Chinese global brand builder in cars and ranked 14th on the global list, according to the 2023 Chinese Global Brand Builders Top 50.

In 2023, Chery UAE made its debut in the Emirati market through its official sole distributor, AW Rostamani Group (AWR), a leading business conglomerate with over 70 years of excellence in the UAE. This partnership combines Chery’s global brand presence and commitment to green technological advancements with AWR’s legacy of customer satisfaction and market expertise.

For further information, please visit www.cheryuae.com or call Toll Free 800-CHERY (800-24379).