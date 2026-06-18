TiAuto Investments, owner of Tiger Wheel & Tyre and Tyres & More, has agreed to partner with Japan’s Marubeni Corporation in a deal that marks the trading group’s first investment into Africa’s automotive maintenance market.

TiAuto Investments has entered into an agreement with Japan-based Marubeni Corporation in a transaction aimed at supporting the Southern African automotive group’s next phase of growth.

The deal marks Marubeni’s first investment into Africa’s automotive maintenance sector and remains subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

Founded in 1967, TiAuto has grown into one of Southern Africa’s largest automotive aftermarket businesses, operating brands including Tiger Wheel & Tyre, Tyres & More and Treads Unlimited.

The group currently operates 161 stores across South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe and Zambia.

Japanese investor enters African automotive aftermarket

Marubeni is a global trading and investment company with existing automotive maintenance operations across Asia and Latin America.

The company said the investment reflects confidence in both the long-term growth prospects of the region and TiAuto’s position in the market.

TiAuto chief executive Alex Taplin said the transaction would provide access to international expertise and additional resources while maintaining the group’s existing operating model.

The company said its brands, operations and customer offering will remain unchanged following completion of the transaction.

Focus remains on growth across Southern Africa

TiAuto said combining local market knowledge with Marubeni’s international experience is expected to support future expansion and strengthen its service offering.

The business serves motorists across its retail, wholesale and automotive service network, offering tyres, wheels, batteries and related vehicle services.

The transaction comes as international investors continue to show interest in established consumer and automotive businesses operating across Southern Africa.

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