Dubai: Bain & Company today announced a partnership with Google Cloud that offers Google’s world-class technology and Bain’s deep strategy and implementation expertise to support accelerated adoption of AI solutions.

Clients will now have access to both Google Cloud’s AI and Bain's market-leading strategic implementation capabilities, including product engineering and adoption. The partnership will provide support for customers that are adopting and implementing critical AI tools and a pathway to deliver maximum value.

Bain has experience with AI use cases across data science, machine learning, product engineering and management, while Google Cloud brings experience in scaling, data analytics and enhanced business intelligence.

“AI is evolving faster than most organizations can absorb. The companies pulling ahead aren't just adopting new tools – they're building the capability to adapt as the technology continues to advance,” said Chuck Whitten, global head of Bain’s digital practices and capabilities. “This partnership gives clients what they need to keep pace: Google Cloud’s leading AI technology and Bain’s ability to translate that technology into durable competitive advantage.”

“Google Cloud's advanced AI stack is built to fuel complex enterprise transformation at global scale,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Partner Ecosystem at Google Cloud. “By combining our infrastructure and Gemini models with Bain & Company’s strategic expertise, we are equipping organizations with the technical depth and change management required to move past isolated pilots and confidently deploy production-grade agentic AI systems.”

Bain and Google Cloud previously partnered on a program for leading retailer Mattress Firm, to enhance sales strategies and elevate customer experience. With the custom solutions, Bain and Google Cloud helped Mattress Firm overcome technical challenges and enhance customer service.

George Hanson, chief digital officer at Mattress Firm, said: “Our Sleep Experts are at the heart of what makes Mattress Firm unique, and empowering them with a custom, real-time, AI-driven tool is a game changer. This collaboration with Bain and Google Cloud is helping our teams work smarter, respond faster, and ultimately deliver an even better experience to our customers. With this technology, we’re not just enhancing efficiency – we’re investing in the success and satisfaction of our people.”

Separately, Bain and Google Cloud collaborated to create the world’s first agentic AI conversational experience for Magazine Luiza, a large digital retail brand in Brazil and early AI adopter. The agent, Lu from Magalu, Magazine Luiza’s “virtual influencer” has grown to interact with more than three million unique shoppers, helping them find products faster, discover more affordable choices, and receive post-sale support with intuitive conversations all while improving NPS customer satisfaction scores and conversion rate several fold.

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