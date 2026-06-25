Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading Islamic financial institution, has partnered with the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority (ADHA) to provide eligible UAE nationals with enhanced digital pre-approval access to Shari’a-compliant home financing solutions.

The initiative supports the UAE’s ongoing commitment to homeownership and family well-being, offering customers instant approval in principle for home financing through a fully digitised credit engine developed by Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank. According to the UAE Government, the homeownership rate among UAE nationals reached 91 per cent in 2025, reflecting the country’s continued focus on providing citizens with access to quality housing and long-term community stability.

The collaboration enables customers with existing ADHA National Housing finance to obtain additional financing from ADIB to purchase, build, or expand their homes and existing properties.

Through this partnership, ADHA provides profit-free housing finance approvals of up to AED 1.75 million, while ADIB supplements any additional financing required by the beneficiary. Eligible UAE National customers will benefit from competitive, tailored financing solutions, a seamless user experience, and a streamlined journey integrated with the broader ADHA housing process.

Homeownership remains a cornerstone of family stability and long-term financial well-being. Through its partnership with ADHA, ADIB is expanding access to digital pre-approvals, enabling UAE nationals to build, enhance, and personalise their homes in line with their aspirations, with indicative approvals available within minutes. By combining ADHA’s housing support programmes with ADIB’s Shari’a-compliant financing expertise, the partnership supports customers in realising their vision of homeownership through a seamless and customer-centric experience.

ADHA’s vision focuses on providing decent housing that meets the needs and special requirements of all citizens of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Collaboration with ADIB enables ADHA to fulfil its long-standing commitment to its beneficiaries by providing an enriched digital experience. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to supporting the housing aspirations of UAE nationals by providing practical and accessible financing solutions that complement existing housing programmes. Through closer collaboration, ADIB and ADHA aim to enhance the customer experience, provide greater flexibility for homeowners, and contribute to the continued development of sustainable and thriving communities across Abu Dhabi.

The partnership reinforces ADIB’s commitment to delivering innovative and digitised Islamic financing solutions that support the evolving needs of UAE nationals while contributing to the UAE’s broader vision of enhancing the quality of life and strengthening family and community well-being.

About Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank PJSC (“ADIB”)

ADIB is a leading bank in the UAE with AED 287 billion in assets. The bank offers world-class online, mobile, and phone banking services, providing clients with seamless digital access to their accounts 24 hours a day.

ADIB provides Retail, Corporate, Business, Private Banking, and Wealth Management Solutions. The bank was established in 1997, and its shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

ADIB has a strong presence in five strategic markets including Egypt, where it has 75 branches, the United Kingdom, Qatar, and Iraq.

Named World’s Best Islamic Bank by The Banker, a Financial Times publication, ADIB has a rich track record of innovation, including the award-winning Ghina savings account, award-winning co-branded cards with Emirates airlines, Etihad, and Etisalat, and a wide range of financing products.

For media information, please visit www.adib.ae or contact:

ADIB

Lamia Khaled Hariz

Weber Shandwick

adib@webershandwick.com