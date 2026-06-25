Season two features conversations with H.E. Ólafur Ragnar Grímsson, Hon. Dr. Joyelle Clarke, Andreea Voinea, and Gauri Singh

Words of Wisdom continues to spotlight leaders advancing sustainable progress across sectors

Abu Dhabi, UAE: WiSER, the global platform founded by Masdar and the Zayed Sustainability Prize, has announced the launch of the second season of its Words of Wisdom podcast, continuing its mission to empower women as leaders of sustainable change.

Building on the success of its first season, the new series brings together prominent leaders from across policy, business and civil society for in-depth conversations on leadership, resilience and the how people and institutions are navigating transformation. Each episode explores how individuals and institutions are navigating complexity and driving meaningful, inclusive progress.

The second season opens with H.E. Ólafur Ragnar Grímsson, former President of Iceland and Chairman of Arctic Circle, in conversation with Reem Al Musabbah, a WiSER Pioneer, exploring how nations can transform from resource-based economies to global leaders in clean energy and innovation, and the role of trust, vision and collective action in shaping progress.

Another standout episode brings together Hon. Dr. Joyelle Clarke, Minister of Sustainable Development and Climate Action of St. Kitts and Nevis, and H.E. Dr. Nawal Al Hosany, UAE Permanent Representative to IRENA, for a discussion on leadership, representation and the importance of women stepping confidently into positions of influence earlier in their careers.

Dr Lamya Fawwaz, Executive Director of Brand and Strategic Initiatives at Masdar and WiSER Program director said: “At WiSER, we believe that storytelling has the power to connect people, challenge perspectives and accelerate progress. Words of Wisdom creates space for meaningful conversations with leaders who are navigating complexity, driving innovation and championing inclusion in their respective fields. By sharing their experiences and insights, the series encourages dialogue, buildings understanding and offers valuable lessons for those committed to building a resilient and equitable future.”

Season two features four episodes, each pairing a distinguished guest with a WiSER host from the global sustainability community.

Episode 1: Reem Al Musabbah x H.E. Ólafur Ragnar Grímsson (June 24) – Resilience at the Heart of Progress

Exploring how countries and leaders navigate transformation through vision, trust and collective action

Exploring how countries and leaders navigate transformation through vision, trust and collective action Episode 2: H.E. Dr Nawal Al Hosany x Hon. Dr. Joyelle Clarke (July 29) – The Power of Being in the Room

A powerful discussion on leadership, representation and why women must step into decision-making spaces earlier.

A powerful discussion on leadership, representation and why women must step into decision-making spaces earlier. Episode 3: Nora Massouh x Andreea Voinea (August 26) – Adapt or Fall Behind

Examining how organizations can build future-ready talent and lead transformation in the age of AI.

Examining how organizations can build future-ready talent and lead transformation in the age of AI. Episode 4: Sareen Malik x Gauri Singh (September 24) – Powering People, Not Just Systems

Focusing on people-centered approaches to the energy transformation, and the importance of inclusive, community-driven solutions.

Episodes will be available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Anghami and YouTube.

The Words of Wisdom podcast reflects WiSER’s three core pillars of education, engagement and empowerment, and complements its year-round initiatives, including the WiSER Pioneers Program, WiSER Cares, and the WiSER Annual Forum held during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW).

By expanding its digital storytelling platforms, WiSER continues to amplify diverse voices, foster mentorship and inspire the next generation of leaders driving sustainable and inclusive growth worldwide.

About WiSER

For more than a decade, WiSER has served as a global platform advancing women’s leadership in sustainability.

Since 2015, WiSER has focused on the core pillars of education, engagement and empowerment, helping to cultivate the next generation of female leaders across energy, policy, finance and innovation.

Established by Masdar and the Zayed Sustainability Prize, WiSER reflects the UAE leadership’s longstanding commitment to empowering women, inspired by the late founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and aligns closely with the UAE’s broader ambition of advancing inclusive growth and global leadership in sustainable development.

For more information, please visit: https://wiser.ae/ and connect on Instagram and Facebook.

About Masdar

Established in 2006, Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company) is leading the global energy transformation by investing in, developing and operating renewable energy projects that deliver commercial returns while providing reliable, affordable clean power worldwide.

With over 20 years’ experience in renewables, Masdar has a diverse, derisked portfolio totaling over 65 gigawatts (GW) globally, including the world’s fastest-growing energy markets.

Jointly owned by TAQA, ADNOC and Mubadala, Masdar is driving the scale-up of renewables worldwide, targeting a portfolio capacity of 100GW by 2030.

For Masdar media inquiries, please contact: press@masdar.ae

For more information please visit: http://www.masdar.ae and connect: facebook.com/masdar.ae and x.com/masdar

About the Zayed Sustainability Prize



The Zayed Sustainability Prize is the UAE’s pioneering award for innovative solutions to global challenges.



A tribute to the legacy and vision of the UAE’s founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Prize aims to drive sustainable development worldwide.



Each year, across the Health, Food, Energy, Water, Climate Action and Global High Schools categories, the Prize rewards organisations and high schools for groundbreaking solutions that advance sustainable progress and strengthen resilience for communities.



Through its 139 winners, in 18 years, the Prize has positively impacted over 400 million lives across the globe, inspiring innovators to amplify their impact and turn ambition into lasting progress.



The Zayed Sustainability Prize is an affiliate of Erth Zayed Philanthropies.