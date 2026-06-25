Doha, Qatar: Georgetown University in Qatar (GU-Q) and the Qatari Businesswomen Association (QBWA) have signed a three-year memorandum of understanding (MoU) to advance women’s leadership, executive development and talent growth in Qatar.

Signed June 11, 2026, at QBWA headquarters, the agreement establishes a strategic framework for collaboration through June 2029. The MoU was signed by Aisha Hussein Alfardan, Vice Chairwoman of QBWA, and Rodolph Boughaba, Associate Dean for Executive Education at GU-Q.

The partnership will explore the development and delivery of executive education programs in areas including board stewardship, executive leadership, strategic communication, artificial intelligence for executives, strategic foresight, and value creation through governance.

“Our collaboration with Georgetown University in Qatar is a natural alignment of our shared vision to elevate the contributions of women to Qatar’s economic development,” said Alfardan. “We are excited to provide our members with access to world-class expertise, global perspectives, and executive learning experiences that will strengthen their strategic perspective and amplify their impact as leaders.”

Through this partnership, programs may draw on Georgetown’s global faculty, subject matter experts and industry leaders, combining international expertise with regional relevance. The collaboration also strengthens access for GU-Q alumni to QBWA’s extensive professional network, creating new pathways for mentorship, growth and leadership advancement.

“This partnership represents a significant milestone in our commitment to fostering leadership excellence,” said Boughaba. “By combining Georgetown’s global expertise with QBWA’s mission to empower women in business, we are creating a powerful pipeline of talent that will drive organizational and national success in the years to come.”

GU-Q’s commitment to educating women is deeply embedded in its institutional fabric. Qatari women represent the largest single nationality group at the university, reflecting its longstanding role in empowering women across all sectors of society. This commitment is supported by initiatives such as the Women’s Center, the Georgetown Women’s Alliance-Qatar and experiential programs like the annual Women as Changemakers trip to engage with leaders in the United States.

Over its 20-year history in Qatar, GU-Q has hosted high-level conferences on gender and leadership across the Arab world, while educating generations of alumnae who now hold influential roles across sectors including business, finance, energy, education and culture.

Notable alumnae include:

Al-Daana Al Mulla, JD (GU-Q’12), senior diplomat for Qatar

Noor Al Kobaisi, JD (GU-Q’13), commercial analyst at QatarEnergy LNG

Amna Al-Thani (GU-Q’11), founder and CEO of Strategy Hub

Dima Wahbeh (GU-Q’15), deputy country manager for Web Summit Qatar

Al Jazi Al Thani (GU-Q’12), co-founder of Al Faisal Holding’s Al Rayyan Investment in Education and Sport

The partnership underscores a shared commitment to strengthening the pipeline of women leaders across the public, private and nonprofit sectors, while contributing to Qatar’s broader investment in human capital and leadership excellence.

About Georgetown University in Qatar

Established in 2005, Georgetown University in Qatar (GU-Q) serves as the university’s international campus, offering a Bachelor of Science in Foreign Service (BSFS) with majors in international politics, international economics, culture and politics, international history, and science, technology and international affairs.GU-Q also offers a premier portfolio of executive education, including custom executive education solutions, the Executive Master in Diplomacy and International Affairs, and open-enrollment programs, connecting Georgetown's world-renowned faculty with leaders shaping the future of the region.

About Executive and Professional Education at Georgetown University in Qatar

Executive and Professional Education (EPE) at Georgetown University in Qatar designs and delivers world-class learning experiences that equip leaders and organizations to navigate complexity, lead through disruption, and create sustainable impact. Partnering with public, private, and non-profit organizations, EPE develops customized executive education solutions aligned with strategic priorities and organizational goals. Georgetown University in Qatar also offers the Executive Master in Diplomacy and International Affairs, cultivating principled leaders equipped to shape diplomacy, international affairs, and global engagement.

Drawing on Georgetown University's internationally renowned faculty and interdisciplinary expertise, EPE combines global perspectives with regional insight to build strategic capability, strengthen organizational readiness, and prepare leaders to respond to evolving geopolitical, economic, and organizational realities.

About the Qatari Businesswomen Association

The Qatari Businesswomen Association (QBWA) is dedicated to supporting and advancing women in business and leadership in Qatar. QBWA provides a platform for professional growth, leadership development and networking, while championing the role of women as key contributors to the country’s economic and social development.

For more information contact: Rajaa Elidrissi (re348@georgetown.edu), Nahla El Sherif (ne89@georgetown.edu)