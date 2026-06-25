Pre-travel medical check-ups are strongly advised, especially for travellers with chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma, or heart disease.

Travellers are advised to carry a well-stocked travel health kit including essential medicines, hydration support, and basic first-aid supplies for the full duration of travel.

Doctors emphasise that food and water safety are key to preventing illness abroad, highlighting strict hand hygiene, safe bottled water, and avoiding raw or unhygienic food sources.

Vaccinations are an essential part of travel preparation and may be required depending on destination-related disease risks and healthcare conditions.

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: As thousands of UAE residents prepare to head overseas for the summer holidays, RAK Hospital is encouraging travellers to put their health on the checklist before they fly, highlighting the importance of destination-specific medical advice, preventive care and emergency preparedness through its dedicated Travel Health Clinic.

While holidays are often planned around flights, hotels and itineraries, doctors say medical preparation is frequently overlooked, leaving many travellers vulnerable to preventable illnesses, unmanaged chronic conditions and avoidable medical emergencies.

According to Dr. Jaspreet Kaur, Specialist Internal Medicine at RAK Hospital, travel health should begin well before departure and be tailored to both the traveller and their destination.

"Many people don't realise that the health risks they may encounter vary significantly depending on where they are travelling and what activities they have planned," says Dr. Kaur. "A family holiday to Southeast Asia, a trekking holiday in the mountains, a beach vacation involving water sports or a safari adventure all present different health considerations. Preparing accordingly can make the difference between an enjoyable holiday and a medical emergency."

To help travellers make informed decisions, RAK Hospital's Travel Health Clinic offers personalised pre-travel consultations, including medical fitness assessments, vaccination advice, medication reviews, destination-specific health guidance and support for travellers with chronic medical conditions.

Doctors recommend that travellers schedule a pre-travel consultation—ideally four to six weeks before departure where possible—to review any recommended vaccinations, assess their overall fitness to travel and discuss precautions based on their destination. However, even last-minute consultations can provide valuable advice and help reduce health risks.

A routine medical assessment is particularly important for individuals living with diabetes, hypertension, asthma or heart disease to ensure their condition is well controlled before travelling.

"Travellers with chronic illnesses should carry sufficient medication for the entire trip, along with a medical summary outlining their diagnosis, current treatment and any emergency management instructions," explains Dr. Kaur. "Simple planning before departure can prevent unnecessary complications while overseas."

Doctors also advise researching the destination well in advance to understand any prevalent infectious diseases, local healthcare availability and environmental risks. Some destinations may require vaccinations or additional precautions against diseases such as malaria, dengue, chikungunya or yellow fever, while others may pose challenges due to high altitude, remote locations or limited access to medical facilities.

Another important aspect of travel preparation is carrying a well-equipped travel health kit. This should include pain and fever medication, antihistamines, oral rehydration salts, anti-diarrhoeal and anti-nausea medicines, motion sickness medication, insect repellent, hand sanitiser, masks, bandages and all regular prescription medicines in adequate quantities for the duration of the trip.

Food and water safety also remain among the leading causes of illness during international travel.

"Strict hand hygiene, drinking only safe bottled water and eating freshly prepared, thoroughly cooked food are among the simplest and most effective ways to prevent gastrointestinal infections," says Dr. Kaur. "These basic precautions can prevent illnesses that often disrupt holidays."

Families travelling with infants and young children should take additional precautions, including ensuring vaccinations are up to date, carrying weight-appropriate medications, maintaining hydration, protecting children from excessive sun exposure and preventing mosquito bites, particularly in tropical destinations.

Beyond preventing illness, doctors say travellers should also prepare for unexpected emergencies based on their itinerary.

According to Dr. Zara Ahmed, Specialist in Emergency Medicine at RAK Hospital, many travel-related emergencies occur because people underestimate the risks associated with adventure activities or unfamiliar environments.

"Whether you're planning hiking trips, mountain holidays, water sports, scuba diving or visiting remote destinations, it's important to think ahead about what you would do if an emergency occurred," says Dr. Ahmed. "Know where the nearest healthcare facility is located, ensure your travel insurance covers adventure activities, carry a basic first-aid kit and keep emergency contact information readily accessible."

She adds that travellers should seek immediate medical attention if they develop a high fever with chills, severe vomiting or diarrhoea, chest pain, difficulty breathing, or pain and swelling in the legs following long flights, as these could indicate serious conditions requiring urgent care. Injuries sustained during outdoor activities, as well as animal or insect bites, should also be assessed promptly.

Long-haul flights present their own health challenges, including dehydration, respiratory infections and deep vein thrombosis (DVT). Doctors recommend staying well hydrated, moving regularly during flights, performing simple leg exercises while seated and, for those with circulatory problems or varicose veins, wearing graduated compression stockings where appropriate.

Managing jet lag is another important aspect of healthy travel, particularly for children and older adults. Gradually adjusting sleep schedules before departure, staying hydrated, limiting caffeine and alcohol before bedtime, and getting exposure to natural daylight after arrival can help the body adapt more quickly to new time zones.

"Travel is meant to be enjoyable, and a little preparation can go a long way," concludes Dr. Kaur. "Seeking medical advice before travelling isn't just about vaccinations—it's about understanding your destination, preparing for your itinerary, managing any existing health conditions and knowing how to respond if something unexpected happens. Being prepared allows families to travel with greater confidence and peace of mind."

The Travel Health Clinic at RAK Hospital operates from Monday to Saturday, 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM, and is overseen by Dr. Zara Ahmed. For appointments and enquiries, contact RAK Hospital or visit RAK Hospital.