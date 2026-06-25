GlobeMed Saudi, the leading healthcare benefits management company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Al-Etihad Cooperative Insurance Company, one of the leading cooperative insurance companies in the kingdom, are pleased to announce their collaboration agreement. Effective July 1, 2026, the TPA agreement with GlobeMed Saudi will offer Al-Etihad insured members seamless access to quality care services, enhancing their overall healthcare experience.

Through this collaboration, Al-Etihad Cooperative Insurance insured members will be connected to GlobeMed Saudi’s wide network of over 4,200 healthcare providers across the Kingdom. The network spans hospitals, pharmacies, laboratories, medical complexes, and physical therapy centers, ensuring comprehensive coverage and accessibility.

On this occasion, Mr. Abdullah Al-Amri, General Manager of GlobeMed Saudi, said: “We are pleased to welcome Al-Etihad Cooperative Insurance Company and proud to serve their insured members. This collaboration reflects our continued commitment to enabling a more connected healthcare experience and easier access to care. We are confident that together we will contribute to a more efficient and accessible healthcare journey for Al-Etihad members”.

Mr. Tareq Bouresly, Managing Director of Al-Etihad, said:" This agreement is part of our ongoing commitment to enhancing our insured members’ experience and improving the quality of services provided. Through this strategic partnership with GlobeMed Saudi, we look forward to combining our expertise and leveraging GlobeMed Saudi’s capabilities in healthcare benefits management and its extensive medical network, thereby contributing to improved service efficiency and facilitating our members’ access to care.”

With over two decades of experience in the Saudi health insurance market, GlobeMed Saudi continues to strengthen its position as the TPA of choice in the Kingdom, now serving nine payers from both the private and public sectors. To date, the company serves over 3.9 million insured members from the private sector, in addition to beneficiaries under the Center of National Health Insurance, an achievement that reflects the strong and sustained trust placed in the company’s expertise and service excellence.

This collaboration underscores the shared commitment of both organizations to advancing healthcare accessibility and member experience across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.