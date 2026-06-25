Kuwait City, In preparation for the launch of the newly enhanced AlDanah Millionaire Account draws starting from next September, Gulf Bank announced that June 30 is the final date to deposit and enter in the first draw, in line with the new draw structure. The first draw, for a prize of KD 200,000, will take place on September 9, under the supervision of international audit firms, and will be broadcast live on the Bank’s social media channels.

Under the new draw structure for the AlDanah Millionaire Account, the total value of prizes has increased to KD 3,500,000. The prizes include a grand prize of KD 1,500,000, a prize of KD 1,000,000, in addition to five winners receiving KD 200,000 each across five different draws throughout the year.

In parallel, AlDanah Millionaire Account customers are looking forward to the announcement of the winner of the semi-annual KD 1,000,000 draw on July 8, in addition to the announcement of 10 winners in the monthly draw for June, with each winner receiving KD 1,000.

On another note, and with the start of the summer holiday season, Gulf Bank’s sales team will be present at 360 Mall starting today for three days to answer visitors’ inquiries about the Bank’s various products, primarily the salary account, the newly enhanced AlDanah Millionaire Account draws, and Gulf Points, the most rewarding loyalty program in Kuwait.

AlDanah Account: Savings, Prizes, and Millionaire Opportunities

The AlDanah Millionaire Account from Gulf Bank is one of the most prominent prize-linked savings accounts in Kuwait. Since its launch in 1998, it has continued to empower customers to build a more stable financial future. The account was designed to promote a savings culture, making it a suitable option for all segments of society, from children to adults, and across different nationalities.

With a minimum deposit of KD 200, customers become eligible to enter all draws, including the KD 1,000,000 and KD 1,500,000 draws, offering multiple opportunities to win throughout the year. Customers’ chances of winning also increase as their savings grow and as they maintain their balance for longer periods, within a distinctive loyalty program that enhances the customer experience.

The account offers full flexibility in deposits and withdrawals at any time, while maintaining the customer’s eligibility to enter the draws. The AlDanah Millionaire Account is more than just a savings account; it is an integrated savings experience that combines financial discipline with opportunities to win, reflecting Gulf Bank’s commitment to empowering its customers to achieve their financial goals with confidence and sustainability.

Gulf Points: The Most Rewarding Loyalty Program in Kuwait

Gulf Points is one of the fastest-growing and most comprehensive loyalty programs in Kuwait, offering customers rewarding opportunities to earn points when using their credit cards, and then redeem them easily through the Gulf Bank mobile app.

The program provides several key redemption options, including shopping through an innovative online marketplace, the first of its kind in banking, where customers can purchase a wide range of products using Gulf Points. The program also allows customers to share points with family and friends as flexible digital gifts, convert points into cash credit added directly to the selected credit card, and use points to book flights, hotels, and car rentals around the world.

About Gulf Bank:

Gulf Bank is one of the leading conventional banks in Kuwait with KD 8.0 billion in total assets as of 31 March 2026 and provides a wide range of services including consumer banking, wholesale banking, treasury, and financial services through its large network of 45 branches and over 260 ATMs in Kuwait.

For more information, please visit www.e-gulfbank.co