Cairo, Gates Developments announced the signing of a strategic partnership with El Sewedy Group, one of the leading conglomerates across multiple sectors. The partnership covers community and facility management services within the company’s delivered projects in West and East Cairo. It also includes cooperation between GatesCon, the company’s construction arm, and Elsewedy Electric Building Solutions to provide electrical and mechanical works.

This partnership comes as part of Gates Developments’ strategy to collaborate with major specialized entities in order to deliver the highest standards of quality and services across its various projects, while enhancing the added value provided to clients and investors.

The agreement also reflects the company’s commitment to leveraging the extensive expertise of El Sewedy Electric Group and its global partnership network, in addition to benefiting from its advanced solutions, technologies, and specialized services that support development plans and smart operations in modern real estate projects.

The signing ceremony was attended by Mr. Hassan Nasr, Chief Executive Officer of Gates Developments; Eng. Ahmed El Sewedy, Managing Director of Elsewedy Electric; Ms. Salma Hany Mahmoud, Chief Executive Officer of Elsewedy Electric Building Solutions; Mohamed Nabil, Chief Commercial Officer of Gates Developments; Eng. Hassan Kamel, Board Member of Gates Developments; along with several senior executives and representatives from the technical, operational, and commercial departments of both companies.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Hassan Nasr, CEO of Gates Developments, stated that the company prioritizes building strategic alliances with major organizations that possess strong expertise, ensuring the delivery of an integrated customer experience across all its projects.

He added that cooperation with El Sewedy Group represents an important step in the company’s plan to enhance the quality of operational services and smart infrastructure within its developments. He noted that the real estate market no longer depends solely on project development, but increasingly on operational excellence, service sustainability, and the real value delivered to customers after handover.

Nasr further explained that Gates Developments aims through such partnerships to maximize benefits for clients and investors, increase the investment value of its projects, and engage the best specialized companies in operations, facility management, energy, and smart services.

He continued by emphasizing that Gates Developments places significant importance on implementing sustainability concepts and smart services within its projects. This collaboration supports Egypt’s national direction toward sustainable development, the expansion of smart city concepts, and the adoption of advanced services, thereby enhancing project efficiency, improving quality of life, and aligning with Egypt’s Vision for Sustainable Development. It also supports the expansion of modern cities and sustainable projects that rely on technology, operational efficiency, and resource conservation.

For her part, Ms. Salma Hany Mahmoud, CEO of Elsewedy Electric Building Solutions, expressed the company’s pride in partnering with Gates Developments, noting that the collaboration reflects the mutual trust between both parties and their shared vision of delivering an advanced real estate model based on technology, integrated services, and sustainability.

She pointed out that El Sewedy Group possesses extensive expertise in project management, operations, and smart infrastructure, and aims through this cooperation to provide integrated operational solutions that enhance project efficiency and deliver the best possible experience for customers and end users.

Both parties affirmed that this partnership marks the beginning of a long-term strategic collaboration across a number of current and future projects. The partnership supports Egypt’s direction toward expanding smart and sustainable developments and contributes to improving the quality of services provided within the Egyptian real estate sector.