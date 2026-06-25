Abu Dhabi: e& UAE today announced a partnership between Arena eSports by e&, the group’s esports and gaming platform and ExitLag, a gaming connectivity platform focused on improving online performance. The collaboration gives players access to an exclusive 10 per cent discount on ExitLag subscriptions through the Arena eSports portal.

The partnership is designed to help gamers enjoy smoother and more reliable online gameplay. Arena eSports brings the gaming community together through tournaments, partner benefits, exclusive offers and digital experiences. ExitLag’s network optimisation software uses real-time, multi-path technology to reroute internet traffic through the fastest and most stable path to game servers, helping reduce latency, prevent packet loss and minimise disconnections during online gaming.

Ahmet Gokhan Ay, Chief Consumer Officer, e& UAE, said: “Gaming performance depends on every millisecond, and our partnership with ExitLag gives Arena eSports users access to a tool that can make a real difference to their gameplay. Through Arena eSports, we are creating more value for the gaming community by bringing together connectivity, competition and relevant services in one place. This offer gives players a simple way to enhance their experience and focus on what matters most: enjoying the game.”

Lucas Stolze, CEO of ExitLag, said: “This partnership with Arena eSports by e& is a strategic milestone for ExitLag in the MENA region. Arena eSports is a visionary project that elevates the standard of esports in the region, and we are proud to provide our technology so that thousands of players can compete on a level playing field with maximum performance. This collaboration goes beyond technical support; it's about being part of the foundation of this growing ecosystem.”

ExitLag is used by gamers around the world to improve online performance across multiple gaming platforms. With a presence in more than 190 countries and over 1,000 servers, the platform helps players reduce ping, improve routing stability and maintain stronger connections during gameplay.

Gamers can register on Arena eSports to access the exclusive ExitLag discount.

About e& UAE

e& UAE is a leading AI-powered telco and digital enabler, building on five decades of network leadership to deliver secure, high-performance connectivity and customer-focused innovation for individuals, homes, businesses and government entities.

It combines fixed and mobile connectivity with digital platforms, AI-enabled solutions, cloud, cybersecurity, IoT and entertainment. Through this integrated approach, e& UAE helps enrich everyday life, enhance business performance and enable organisations to operate with greater agility, efficiency and resilience.

e& UAE supports the country’s digital economy by enabling smarter communities, connected industries and future-ready infrastructure. With a focus on customer experience, technology adoption and sustainable value creation, e& UAE continues to help people, businesses and communities thrive in a digital-first world.

Learn more at eand.ae/en