Dubai, UAE – Lean Technologies and Ziina have launched the UAE's first One-Tap Pay by Bank experience under the Open Finance framework, marking a significant step in the maturation of account-to-account payments in the region.

Built on Lean's Deposits solution, the capability enables Ziina users to securely connect their bank account once and make future wallet top-ups with a single tap - no re-entry of credentials, no redirect to a bank portal.

The launch demonstrates that Pay by Bank in the UAE has moved beyond one-time transactions. With the underlying infrastructure in place and regulation live, the focus now shifts to building the recurring, low-friction experiences that drive everyday usage.

Developed in partnership with Lean, the capability combines Ziina's consumer payment experience with Lean's Open Finance infrastructure, demonstrating how account-to-account payments can support increasingly seamless digital payment journeys.

Omar Hamada, VP of Sales at Lean said: "Pay by Bank has been live in the UAE for some time, but until now, it has only been available as single instant payments. Working with Ziina, we've shown that the infrastructure is capable of supporting recurring, low-effort payment experiences, the kind that make a payment method genuinely part of how people pay every day. That is the direction the market is heading, and this is the first example of it.”

Talal Toukan, Co-Founder and Head of Engineering at Ziina said: "People expect financial products to be as simple and intuitive as the best consumer technology they use every day. Funding your wallet is one of the most common actions within Ziina, so making that experience faster and more seamless was a natural next step for us. Working with Lean, we've been able to reduce friction in a way that makes managing and moving money feel more effortless for our users."

The announcement was made at Pay by Bank: The Default Way to Pay, Lean's flagship industry event, which brought together more than 150 leaders from across banking, fintech, commerce, and regulation to discuss the future of account-to-account payments in the UAE and wider region.

About Lean Technologies

Lean Technologies is the leading financial infrastructure provider in the MENA region, empowering businesses to access financial data and initiate payments through a single, secure platform. Since its founding in 2019, Lean has supported more than 400 companies, processed over $5 billion in transaction volume, connected upwards of 2 million accounts, and facilitated more than 3 million account verifications. For more information, visit www.leantech.me

About Ziina

Ziina is a UAE-based licensed fintech platform founded in 2020 by Faisal Toukan, Sarah Toukan and Talal Toukan. Built for consumers and businesses alike, Ziina provides a fast and secure way to spend, receive, and manage money. Its mission is to enable financial freedom for every person in the Arab World.

Ziina combines award-winning design with products that support everyday financial needs, including instant transfers, customizable payment links, QR code payments, Tap to Pay on iPhone and Android, and the Ziina Card available through Apple Pay and Google Pay. Its curated lifestyle membership program, Ziina Violet, offers benefits from the UAE’s most loved brands and zero currency fees on global spends with the Ziina card.

Licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE, Ziina is committed to transparency, offering its services without initiation fees or hidden charges. With its user-friendly interface and growing ecosystem, Ziina serves as a trusted financial partner to over 260,000 businesses and consumers in the UAE. More information at ziina.com