First dedicated, Premier wealth centre opens within HSBC’s new landmark headquarters

Doha — HSBC officially welcomed customers to the bank’s first wealth centre within its new headquarters in Msheireb Downtown Doha, one of the world’s most advanced smart city developments. The new, dedicated Premier wealth centre marks a milestone in the bank’s strategic commitment to serving Qatar’s growing community of affluent clients with increasing wealth management needs.

The new headquarters housing the centre is bringing HSBC’s Qatar colleagues together in a modern, future-ready workplace purpose-built to drive collaboration, innovation and productivity. Its location, Msheireb Downtown Doha, recognised globally as the world’s first fully built smart and sustainable city district — places HSBC at the heart of Qatar’s commercial transformation.

Within the new headquarters, which will be formally inaugurated with HSBC clients and senior leadership at an event later this year, the wealth centre provides HSBC Qatar’s Premier and high-net-worth clients with an exclusive, private environment in which to consult specialist Relationship Managers, access bespoke wealth solutions, and attend events and educational seminars. The centre reflects the bank’s enhanced global focus on International Wealth and Premier Banking (IWPB).

Abdul Hakeem Mostafawi, Chief Executive Officer, Qatar, HSBC Bank Middle East Limited, said: “The opening of our new headquarters in Msheireb Downtown Doha and this new wealth centre is a statement of intent. It reflects not only our pride in this business but our genuine optimism about what lies ahead. As a bank that has been part of Qatar’s journey since 1954, we are proud to continue investing in our people, our capabilities and our customer experience.

“Qatar has demonstrated extraordinary resilience. Its sovereign wealth, the scale of its long-term investment programme, and the strength of its institutions give us every confidence in the country’s medium- and long-term trajectory. HSBC’s role is to be the international banking partner that connects Qatar’s businesses and individuals to global opportunities, and to bring the world’s capital and expertise to bear in one of the region’s most dynamic and forward-looking economies.”

Commenting on the opening Laura Dunn, HSBC Country Chief Operating Officer, added: “Creating our new head office and including this premium space for customers has been a multi-year journey shaped by a clear vision to build a presence that reflects HSBC’s values, culture and aspiration. Every aspect of the project was carefully considered so that our customer-facing space and new headquarters gives us the platform to serve customers and empower colleagues better than ever before.”

Omar Al-Ansari, Head of International Wealth & Premier Banking, HSBC Qatar, added: “The wealth centre we are welcoming customers to today is designed precisely for them: a private environment staffed by specialists, connected to HSBC’s unrivalled global network. Our goal is to become the bank of choice for Qatar’s affluent and high-net-worth clients, and this is a significant step toward that ambition.”

The relocation of HSBC operations and investment in Msheireb Downtown reflects the alignment of HSBC’s global strategy with the specific growth dynamics of the Qatari market. Across Corporate & Institutional Banking (CIB) and International Wealth & Premier Banking (IWPB) HSBC’s international network provides a natural competitive advantage in serving clients whose wealth and business interests cross borders, whether connecting Qatari investors to international markets or supporting international investors seeking exposure to Qatar’s growth story.

Media enquiries to:

May Mohsen maymohsen@hsbc.com

Mai Salem maisalem@hsbc.com

About HSBC in the MENAT region

HSBC is the largest and most widely represented international banking organization in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT), with a presence in nine countries across the region: Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates. In Saudi Arabia, HSBC is a 31% shareholder of Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB), and a 51% shareholder of HSBC Saudi Arabia for investment banking in the Kingdom. Across MENAT, HSBC had assets of US$73bn as at 31 December 2024.