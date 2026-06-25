Abu Dhabi/Dubai: Air India Express today announced the launch of direct flights between Guwahati and Dubai, and Guwahati and Abu Dhabi, becoming the first airline to directly connect Northeast India with West Asia. The services will commence on 4 August and 7 August respectively, marking a significant milestone in expanding international travel options and strengthening global connectivity for the region.

Guwahati, widely regarded as the gateway to Northeast India, is one of the largest stations in the Air India Express network, with around 120 weekly flights. The launch of direct services to Dubai and Abu Dhabi marks the airline’s first international operations from the city, providing convenient access to two of the UAE’s leading economic and travel hubs. The new routes are expected to support tourism, trade, and cultural exchange, while bringing Northeast India closer to key global markets and opportunities.

Bookings for the new flights are now open on airindiaexpress.com, the Air India Express mobile app, and other major booking channels.

Schedule effective from August 04, 2026 (all timings are local) Departure Arrival Departure Time Arrival Time Frequency Guwahati Dubai 12:25 16:10 Tue Dubai Guwahati 17:10 00:25 Tue Schedule effective from August 07, 2026 (all timings are local) Guwahati Abu Dhabi 11:30 15:15 Fri Abu Dhabi Guwahati 16:15 23:30 Fri

With the addition of Abu Dhabi and Dubai, Air India Express continues to strengthen its presence across Northeast India, where it now operates over 290 weekly flights from four stations in the region: Dibrugarh, Dimapur, Guwahati, and Imphal. Beyond enhancing connectivity and supporting the region’s economic and tourism potential, the airline also celebrates the Northeast’s rich cultural heritage through its ‘Tales of India’ initiative. Among the distinctive art forms featured on its aircraft tail designs are Assam’s iconic Gamosa and Jaapi motifs, alongside Tsüngkotepsü from Nagaland, Akyobi, Moirang Phee and Saphee Lanphee from Manipur, Idu Mishmi from Arunachal Pradesh, Khneng from Meghalaya, and Puanchei from Mizoram. Through these flying symbols of regional identity, Air India Express showcases the stories, traditions, and craftsmanship of the Northeast to audiences across India and beyond.

About Air India Express

Air India Express is A Tata Enterprise, operating over 500 daily flights that connect 43 domestic and 16 international destinations across South, Southeast and West Asia. The airline has a fleet of over 100 Boeing 737s and Airbus A320 aeroplanes. As India’s most vibrant and inclusive airline, Air India Express embodies the spirit and confidence of India - warm, expressive, and proudly authentic. Encouraging travellers to ‘Xplore More, Xpress More’, the airline transforms flying into an experience that is personal and memorable.

With thoughtfully curated touches - from ‘Gourmair’ hot meals, comfortable seats, and refreshed interiors to exclusive loyalty benefits for over 20 million members, Air India Express blends smart technology with heartfelt Indian hospitality.

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