One photo creates a clear and customs-compliant item description.

Better data quality results in fewer delays, faster clearance, and better customer experience.

United Arab Emirates: DHL Express, the world’s leading international express services provider, has introduced a new solution to simplify cross-border shipping that reduces complexity for customers. The new system, now live for customers in the United Arab Emirates, uses AI-powered item identification and advanced computer vision built into DHL’s browser-based shipping tool: Customers can simply take a photo of the item they want to send using their smartphone or computer. AI then generates a clear, customs-compliant description and automatically inserts it into the appropriate field for customs documentation, making the shipping process faster and easier.

This feature, the first in the global express shipping industry, is now live across the first eight markets: Aside from the United Arab Emirates, Canada (CA), Germany (DE), Hong Kong (HK), Netherlands (NL), Singapore (SG), South Africa (ZA) and Spain (ES) are part of the initial launch, with further rollout planned throughout 2026.

This development reflects DHL Express’s ongoing commitment to making cross-border shipping simpler through practical, customer-focused innovation. Describing shipment contents accurately for customs has traditionally required specialist knowledge and precise wording. By embedding AI directly into the booking process, DHL Express makes this step easier, improves data quality, reduces the risk of delays, and makes international shipping more accessible and reliable for customers of all experience levels.

Mahmoud Haj Hussein, Managing Director, DHL Express UAE, says: “Computer vision is now live for customers in some initial markets, with the United Arab Emirates among the first to offer this feature. This will have a strong impact, as accurate item classification at the point of data entry means cleaner data across the entire shipment lifecycle. The results are fewer holds, faster clearance, and a better outcome for the customer.”

Once the picture is taken, the AI system processes the image and generates a structured, customs-compliant item description aligned with international documentation standards within only a few seconds. The suggested description is then presented to the customer, who can easily review, edit, or override the entry before submitting the shipment. No DHL Express account is required, ensuring a simple and accessible experience. This deployment marks a significant step forward in applied AI within logistics, representing the first time item identification has been seamlessly integrated into a live, customer-facing international express booking flow at scale.

The international express industry has long relied on shippers to self-declare item content without substantive assistance. While customs documentation tools have evolved in other respects, the fundamental task of item description has remained manual, text-based, and dependent on the shipper’s knowledge of customs authority requirements.

Enna Zarate, Senior Vice President, Digital Customer Solutions at DHL Express, adds: “The item description field was not a minor inconvenience – it was a critical moment where the customer experience broke down. This AI feature is a direct response to customer feedback, and we are proud that DHL Express is the first in our industry to bring it to customers.”

Media Contact:

DHL Group

Media Relations MENA

Ragah Dorenkamp

E-mail: ragah.dorenkamp@dhl.com

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About DHL – The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With approximately 389,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”.

DHL is part of DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of approximately 82.9 billion euros in 2025. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. DHL Group aims to achieve net-zero emissions logistics by 2050.