Umm Al Quwain, UAE – SilverCat has officially appointed Sultan Al Salem & Sons as its exclusive dealer in Kuwait, significantly strengthening the brand’s presence in one of the Arabian Gulf’s most established marine markets.

The dealership agreement was signed during an official ceremony at the SilverCat shipyard in the UAE. To formalise the partnership, Mr. Abdullah Al Salem, Director and Owner of Sultan Al Salem & Sons, travelled from Kuwait to attend the signing alongside Mohammed Hussein Alshaali, Chairman of Gulf Craft and Erwin Bamps, CEO of Gulf Craft.

This strategic appointment marks an exciting new chapter for SilverCat in Kuwait. Sultan Al Salem & Sons brings deep roots and local expertise to the partnership, backed by a long-standing reputation in the Kuwaiti marine industry through its established association with Yamaha marine engines and personal watercraft.

SilverCat’s advanced catamaran platforms are uniquely suited to the Kuwaiti market. Engineered with a wide beam, the vessels offer expansive deck areas, exceptional hull stability, and a smooth, confident on-water experience. The range is purpose-built for high-frequency use, perfectly aligning with the practical demands of Gulf boaters dedicated to sports fishing and family cruising.

"Kuwait has always been a vital market for Gulf Craft. Kuwaiti boat owners possess a deep-rooted understanding of the sea and a clear appreciation for reliable, high-performance vessels built for authentic use. Sultan Al Salem & Sons is a highly respected name with a legacy in the marine sector, making them the ideal partner to represent SilverCat and elevate our presence in Kuwait”, commented Mohammed Hussein Alshaali, Chairman of Gulf Craft

"We are proud to represent SilverCat in Kuwait and to partner with Gulf Craft, a regional pioneer with an exceptional reputation and a profound understanding of Gulf boating. SilverCat’s lineup is perfectly aligned with the desires of our local market, and we look forward to driving the brand’s growth and supporting its customers in Kuwait", added Mr. Abdullah Al Salem, Director and Owner of Sultan Al Salem & Sons.

With this new partnership officially underway, SilverCat and Sultan Al Salem & Sons are poised to deliver an unparalleled level of sales support and marine expertise to Kuwaiti boaters. By combining SilverCat’s innovative, high-performance catamaran designs with the trusted local legacy of Sultan Al Salem & Sons, the collaboration ensures that regional enthusiasts will have seamless access to top-tier vessels tailored for the ultimate Gulf cruising experience.

About SilverCat

SilverCat is the power catamaran brand withing the portfolio of the Gulf Craft Group, with expertise in the design and production of composite superyachts, yachts, and leisure craft, supported by advanced manufacturing and servicing facilities in the UAE and the Maldives. Drawing on more than 40 years of boat-building expertise, SilverCat catamarans combine innovative twin-hull design with fuel-efficient performance and tailored layouts – from open-console sports fishing machines to family vessels. SilverCat owners benefit from a global support network, covering everything from initial selection to comprehensive after-sales service. www.silvercatboats.com

About Sultan Al Salem & Sons

Sultan Al Salem & Sons, through Kuwait Development and Trading Company, is one of Kuwait’s most established marine and land product distributors. Since 1971, the company has represented Yamaha in Kuwait as the official distributor for Yamaha Marine and Land products, building more than five decades of experience in serving the country’s boating and recreational market. Its portfolio includes leisure and fishing boats, outboard motors, water vehicles, motorcycles, ATVs, recreational vehicles, generators, golf cars, spare parts and accessories. With a long-standing presence in Kuwait and a strong understanding of local customer needs, Sultan Al Salem & Sons continues to be recognised as a trusted name in the marine industry.