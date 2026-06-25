Dubai, UAE: Spire International, a leading FMCG distributor and exporter supplying to 45 markets globally and an associate company of LALS Group, has officially commissioned a solar plant under a solar lease with Yellow Door Energy, a prominent sustainable energy partner for businesses in the Middle East and South Africa.

The 480 kilowatt-peak (kWp) rooftop solar plant is now fully operational at Spire International’s storage and logistics facility in Dubai Industrial City and is expected to generate 806,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of clean electricity in its first year of operation. The project features 820 solar panels, supported by direct current (DC) optimizers to improve system safety and maximize clean energy generation. It is expected to reduce carbon emissions by 326,000 kilograms per year, directly supporting LALS Group’s sustainability goals and aligning with the UAE Net Zero by 2050 target.

The commissioning ceremony was held at Spire International’s storage and logistics facility in Dubai Industrial City, and the event was attended by senior representatives from Dubai Industrial City, Spire International and LALS Group, Yellow Door Energy, and Pure Energy, the project’s EPC contractor.

Harish Bhojwani, Group Head FMCG at LG FMCG Group & Spire International, said: “Sustainability remains a key pillar of our long-term growth strategy, and this solar energy initiative marks an important milestone in that journey. We would like to extend our sincere appreciation to Yellow Door Energy for working with us on this opportunity and bringing together the right stakeholders to help transform our sustainability ambitions into meaningful action. We are also grateful to Dubai Industrial City for its continued support and commitment to advancing renewable energy adoption across the industrial sector. Through this collaboration, Spire International is taking another significant step towards reducing its environmental footprint, improving energy efficiency, and contributing to a more sustainable tomorrow.”

Jeremy Crane, Group CEO of Yellow Door Energy, commented: “We are proud to commission this solar plant with Spire International in Dubai Industrial City. The project shows how businesses can reduce emissions and energy costs through solar leasing, while strengthening operational resilience. Despite a complex regional operating environment, our teams and partners remained focused on safety while building and commissioning the solar plant. As a UAE-founded company, we are honored to share that today, our solar projects have generated more than 1.1 terawatt-hours of clean energy across seven countries, helping businesses reduce emissions and cut energy costs. We hope this milestone inspires more businesses to adopt clean energy and contribute to a more resilient and sustainable future.”

As the solar developer, Yellow Door Energy is responsible for financing, designing, constructing, commissioning, operating, and maintaining the solar plant throughout the lease term. Solar leasing enables businesses to reduce their energy costs without any upfront investment or operational risks, whilst maintaining focus on their core operations and enjoying the benefits of clean energy.

About SPIRE INTERNATIONAL

Spire International LLC is a premier Dubai-based importer, exporter, and distributor of Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) and food service supplies. Established in 2003, the company serves as a vital supply chain partner to the global hospitality, airline, and retail sectors across the Middle East, Africa, and beyond. Operating from a state-of-the-art logistics hub in Dubai, Spire International delivers an extensive portfolio of over 50 renowned global brands alongside high-quality in-house labels, setting the standard for temperature-controlled logistics and culinary innovation.

About Yellow Door Energy

Yellow Door Energy is the leading sustainable energy partner for businesses, serving commercial and industrial customers in the Middle East and Africa. The company’s solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) solutions enable businesses to reduce energy costs, improve power reliability and lower carbon emissions. These solutions, operating under a solar lease or power purchase agreement (PPA), directly contributing to companies’ and countries’ Net Zero targets. Yellow Door Energy’s shareholders are Actis, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Mitsui & Co., Ltd., and The Arab Energy Fund (TAEF).

www.yellowdoorenergy.com

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Email: gosolar@yellowdoorenergy.com

Phone: +971 4 454 3033