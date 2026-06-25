Dubai, UAE: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT) region, announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind Visa personalised card art experience in the UAE, becoming the first issuer in the country to offer this capability. Developed in partnership with Visa, a global leader in digital payments and a partner of FIFA, the new feature allows Emirates NBD Visa cardholders to customise their cards with a curated portfolio of themed designs, including exclusive FIFA World Cup 2026-inspired artwork and Pep Guardiola card designs through the bank’s ENBD X Mobile Banking app.

The initiative marks a shift in how customers engage with their payment cards, turning them from functional tools into a form of personal expression that reflects individual identity, lifestyle and moments that matter most. Through the innovative feature, customers can browse a range of evolving card designs, from cultural and seasonal themes to major regional and global events and apply them instantly via ENBD X. Once selected, the personalised digital card skins reflect seamlessly across Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay wallets, with the flexibility to change or revert designs at any time.

Rohit Garg, Group Head of Retail Products and Chief Digital Officer of Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates NBD, said: “Our award-winning mobile banking app, ENBD X, is built on the promise of delivering personalised, world-class experiences and designed to provide customers with a truly enriching banking experience. By introducing this first-of-its-kind card personalisation feature, we are giving our customers complete ownership over how they present themselves in the digital world. By partnering with Visa, we are making everyday transactions more engaging and reflective of our customers' individual lifestyles.”

Salima Gutieva, Visa’s VP and Country Manager for UAE, said: “Visa’s global partnerships, including FIFA, allow us to offer unique, differentiated experiences to our clients and their cardholders. With Emirates NBD, we are combining those assets with our tokenisation capabilities to create secure, seamless and memorable payment experiences for customers in the UAE.”

Powered by Visa’s tokenisation and digital credential capabilities, the solution ensures that personalised card designs are securely and consistently reflected across both physical and digital payment environments. This reinforces trust while enabling a richer, more engaging user experience.

The launch aligns with the UAE’s broader ambition to lead in digital innovation and customer experience, while supporting a growing demand for more personalised and immersive financial services. It also reflects a wider industry shift towards humanising digital payments and deepening customer engagement through storytelling and design.

Looking ahead, Emirates NBD plans to expand the experience with new themed collections, including limited-edition collaborations and event-driven designs tied to key moments throughout the year.

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 10 million active customers. As at 31st March 2026, total assets were AED 1.2 trillion, (equivalent to approx. USD 327 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 790 branches and 4,536 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 6.1 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD demonstrates leadership in sustainability by becoming the first bank globally to publish an IFRS S1 and S2-aligned report along with assurance of financed emissions and through the landmark issuance of the world’s first Sustainability-Linked Financing Sukuk by Emirates Islamic of USD 500 million fully aligned with ICMA guidelines. Emirates NBD continues to engage and support communities through its pioneering exchanger volunteer programme which completed 10 years in 2025 with over 160,000 hours contributed to social causes for over 1.1 million beneficiaries.

For further information on Emirates NBD, please contact:

Ibrahim Sowaidan

Senior Vice President

Head - Group Corporate Affairs

Emirates NBD

Telephone: +971 4 609 4113 / +971 50 6538937

e-mail: ibrahims@emiratesnbd.com

Burson

Dubai, UAE

Tel: 971-4-4507600;

Email: emiratesnbd@bursonglobal.com